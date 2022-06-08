ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

POLICE: Maintenance man sexually assaults tenant at The Pointe of Augusta Apartments

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSV24_0g4IMwCM00

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a maintenance man at an Augusta apartment complex for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman living there with her young children.

Reports state Ellis Bell III went inside the victim’s home June 6th to repair her A/C unit. He allegedly placed a $100 bill in front of her and told her she could “earn the money in 15 minutes.” The victim says she took the offer as being sexual and declined.

ALSO ON WJBF: RCSO: Man stabs another in face after their car mirrors hit

Bell allegedly began groping the woman in a sexual manner and penetrated her with his hand in front of her one and two-year old toddlers.

The victim screamed and Bell left the apartment.

Ellis Bell is charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery and Two Counts of Non-aggravated Child Molestation.

He remains in the Richmond County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

56-year-old Allen Todd Henley dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Augusta (Augusta, GA)

56-year-old Allen Todd Henley dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Augusta (Augusta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Allen Todd Henley as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Friday afternoon in Augusta. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive [...]
AUGUSTA, GA
montpelierbridge.org

Woman Allegedly Tries to Destroy Crack Evidence in Front of Police

GRANITEVILLE — Police arrested a White River Junction woman for allegedly violating conditions of release during a response to a report of a suspect vehicle parked in the Barre Town Forest parking lot off Barclay Quarry Road. Troopers arrived on June 10 about five minutes before 1 p.m. and identified the occupants as Christina Chatlos, 36, and Rex Comstock, according to a police report. Troopers saw drug paraphernalia on Chatlos’s lap associated with crack cocaine. Chatlos tried to destroy the crack right in front of the troopers, the report further states, so she was taken into custody. A later search of the vehicle yielded crack cocaine belonging to Chatlos and Comstock. Troopers found out Chatlos had four active sets of court-ordered conditions of release prohibiting her from using illicit drugs. Comstock and Chatlos were both taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks of the Vermont State Police for processing. Both parties were processed, issued citations to appear in Washington County Superior Court, and released.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Augusta, GA
Sports
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Augusta accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle accident claimed the life of a pedestrian Friday afternoon in Augusta. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Coroner Mark Bowen identified the pedestrian as Allen Todd Henley, 56, of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO and Coroner respond to pedestrian hit and killed on Meadowbrook Drive

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Coroner are on the scene of a deceased pedestrian in the middle of an Augusta roadway. The incident happened about 12:35 Friday afternoon on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook Drive is being detoured through neighborhood streets. Law enforcement is asking […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Georgia will soon have first statewide gang prosecution unit

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Darnell Hickman knows firsthand the impact of gang violence — it took the life of 8-year-old Arbie Anthony — a girl who lived just around the corner from him in Dogwood Terrace. “The whole neighborhood was hurt. She was nothing but eight years old. She had her whole life planned […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Shooting reported at Landings at 237 apartments in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are looking into a shooting at an Augusta apartment complex. Deputies were called around 2 p.m. Thursday to the Landings at 237, an apartment complex off Wrightsboro Road, near North Leg. Witnesses say several shots were fired. One person was injured. We do not know that person’s identity or condition. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Explosive training in Richmond County starting Monday

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – If you start hearing or feeling explosions, do not be alarmed. The Richmond County Bomb Squad will be hosting an explosive related training class starting Monday, June 13th through Friday, June 17th. Authorities say the training will be held at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Training Center in Blythe, Georgia […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

More details released in shooting of child in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We learned more late Thursday afternoon about a shooting that injured a boy Wednesday. Among the details: The gun is missing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released the incident report around 5:45 p.m. Thursday regarding the shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m. the day before at the East Augusta Commons, 420 East Boundary.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man arrested after public indecency at local Goodwill in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after exposing himself and inappropriately touching someone at a local Goodwill. The incident happened on Wednesday, June 8th at the Goodwill on Wrightsboro Road. According to authorities, Chad Dennis Burnette, 41, grabbed someone’s right butt cheek without their consent and exposed his private parts inside the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Gunshots in Aiken County lead to arrest of woman’s ex

BATESBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of firing a gun toward several people after a dispute in Batesburg. The incident happened between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Wheeler Circle, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. A woman’s...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

RCSO: Man stabs another in face after their car mirrors hit

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested man for Aggravated Assault after an incident in 2021. The alleged assault happened on July 10, 2021. According to the incident report, the victim was returning home to Fox Den Apartments off Wrightsboro Road when his car’s side mirror hit the suspect’s mirror. The suspect, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Another day, another phone scam

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam. Scammers are calling residents asking for money to settle a civil case over the phone. Contact authorities if you receive a call from anyone demanding you pay by card, money order, etc. In Barnwell County, you can verify […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Two child predators convicted in separate Burke County cases

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office announced Friday the conviction of two sexual predators in Burke County. In the first case, former Associate Magistrate Judge Alois Hrabowsky was found guilty of sexual exploitation of children, criminal solicitation and furnishing tobacco to minors. He has been sentenced to fifteen years in prison followed by fix years of probation.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man charged with rape in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after being charged with rape. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Spaulding, 49, was arrested on Friday, June 3rd and was charged with Rape, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime. According to the incident […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy