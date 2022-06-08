Small Plane Crashes into CA Home; Pilot Seriously Injured

It looks, sounds and feels real but its just a drill. It was 10 a.m. on a Friday at Auburndale Intermediate School when a man with a gun came to the campus and began opening fire. He shoots several students in the three minutes it takes Corona police to arrive.Officers run into the fray and find that the suspect shot himself. "Suspect is down inside the boys' locker room, inside the bathroom," one officer relays to his colleagues.While the immediate threat is over, the chaos continues. Dozens of kids and teachers are hurt, some are already dead — many more continue to scream...

CORONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO