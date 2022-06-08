Chowder challenge: 12 News makes NBA Finals bet with sister station in San Francisco

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, 12 News has entered into a friendly wager with our Nexstar sister station in San Francisco, KRON 4 , in the form of a “chowder challenge.”

The series has shifted to Boston with the series tied at a game apiece. Under the terms of the challenge, if the Celtics win the series and their league-leading 18th title, KRON will send over San Francisco-style chowder, complete with their trademark sourdough bread bowl to serve it in.

If the Celtics end up losing, 12 News will send some of our famous New England chowder to California.

Also, the losing team’s anchors will have to wear hats from the winning team, according to the conditions of the bet laid out by 12 News anchors Danielle North and Patrick Little and KRON 4 anchors Grant Lodes and Vicki Liviakis.

Bon appetite and go Celtics!

