Chowder challenge: 12 News makes NBA Finals bet with sister station in San Francisco

By Melanie DaSilva
 3 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, 12 News has entered into a friendly wager with our Nexstar sister station in San Francisco, KRON 4 , in the form of a “chowder challenge.”

The series has shifted to Boston with the series tied at a game apiece. Under the terms of the challenge, if the Celtics win the series and their league-leading 18th title, KRON will send over San Francisco-style chowder, complete with their trademark sourdough bread bowl to serve it in.

If the Celtics end up losing, 12 News will send some of our famous New England chowder to California.

Also, the losing team’s anchors will have to wear hats from the winning team, according to the conditions of the bet laid out by 12 News anchors Danielle North and Patrick Little and KRON 4 anchors Grant Lodes and Vicki Liviakis.

Bon appetite and go Celtics!

Police arrest man suspected of selling fake NBA tickets

BOSTON (AP) — Police in the Boston area have for weeks been warning about NBA playoff ticket scams, and now there has been an arrest. A 29-year-old Connecticut man allegedly in possession of forged or counterfeit tickets was arrested in the area of the TD Garden at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a half hour before […]
BOSTON, MA
Johnston outlast St. Rays in D3 semis

(WPRI) – Johnston and St. Rays traded the first four sets of Thursday’s D3 semifinal match. Ultimately, the Panthers defended home court in the fifth set, 15-12, and advanced to Saturday’s D3 championship match where they will meet the EWG Knights.
JOHNSTON, RI
