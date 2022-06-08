Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

(FOX 9) - One of three teens arrested in a carjacking spree throughout Edina and St. Louis Park last December will stand trial as an adult for his part in the alleged crimes. In December three teens were arrested in connection to carjacking attempts in Lunds & Byerlys parking lots throughout in the cities.
Originally published June 10, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old from Minneapolis will stand trial as an adult in a pair of carjackings that happened in December 2021 in Edina and St. Louis Park.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says that the teen faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.
According to the court records, on Dec. 9 around 3:15 p.m., St. Louis Park police responded to a grocery store parking lot after learning of a robbery. A man told officers that he was in his SUV when the two teenagers tried to pull him out. The man says the two teenagers repeatedly punched him while...
ST PAUL, Minn. — Last August, a St. Paul woman was driving near York Avenue and Frank Street with her boyfriend and their two children — ages 1 and 4 — when they heard gunshots. It was someone in another car shooting at them. Three bullets hit...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis carjacking victim wants answers and an arrest. It’s been two summers since Ben Schmid was shot 16 times in a hellacious ordeal.
Schmid is miraculously alive after being carjacked in July 2020 near 37th and Elliott, a few blocks from George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis.
“You get shot once in the hand and then after that, I went blank,” he said. “It was horrifying.”
Schmid is now confined to a wheelchair, without feeling in his left leg or his fingertips. He’s in physical therapy twice a week where he’s working to move around with a walker.
The public...
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A teen believed to be connected to carjacking spree in Edina and St. Louis Park late last year will stand trial as an adult. A juvenile court judge certified Vance Chatman to stand trial as an adult for his alleged part in the carjackings. Chatman faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. The 17-year-old is one of three teens arrested in connection with the string of carjackings in Lunds & Byerlys parking lots.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station.
Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital.
No word on any arrests at this point.
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022
They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital.
On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office began an investigation to see who was drilling holes in the toilet stall partitions at two different bathrooms on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair. One of the buildings was in Kidway bathrooms and the other holes were discovered in the men's room of the Agriculture Horticulture Building.
ROCORI School in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A central Minnesota school district where two students died in a school shooting nearly two decades ago is again facing questions about how district leaders protect students from bullying and threats of violence. On Wednesday, the ROCORI School Board released...
After she entered a guilty plea for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, a St. Paul woman has now been sentenced. Court documents state Ciashia Lee, 30, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after she was convicted of second-degree murder without intent. She is credited with 516 days already served and owes a restitution total of $7,500.
ST PAUL, Minn. — Journey through the decades of St. Paul Police uniforms, and you'll find similarities but mostly differences. "We've had a myriad of different uniforms throughout our history since 1854...we've had green uniforms, so it's changed," SPPD Sgt. Amanda Heu said. The uniforms over the years have...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man believed to be in his 30s is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday evening, according to police.
Just before 10 p.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert that gunshots were fired in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North.
As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Center suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too. All tips are anonymous and a reward is possible.
The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.
Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane.
A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is being investigated.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
At least 80 men were videotaped while using a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last year, according to charges filed in Ramsey County. Michael Kurtis Neu, 33, of Minneapolis, has been charged with recording the videos through a peephole in the Agriculture-Horticulture building bathrooms during the 2021 State Fair, and disseminating the recordings.
Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs during traffic stops was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Donovan W. Frank sentenced 29-year-old Ty Jindra, of Elk River, to 38 months in prison and one year supervised release. While Jindra is not currently in custody, he was ordered to surrender by July 28 to begin serving his term.
Jindra was convicted in November of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The ex-cop worked as a Minneapolis officer from 2013 to 2020. The misconduct occurred between September of 2017 and October of 2019, prosecutors said.
Federal prosecutors said that Jindra abused his position as a police officer to steal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other drugs from suspects during searches and seizures.
While Jindra was convicted of five counts, the judge ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.
SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street.
(credit: MnDOT)
The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt.
The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
An 84-year-old Brooklyn Center woman struck by an unlicensed motorist in a hit-and-run last week has died. On Friday, prosectors in Hennepin County charged Tammy Renae Olson, 59, with one count of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the June 1 crash. Joyce Acosta, who prosectors say was run over...
