Scorching heat prompts warning for county deserts

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Starting Thursday, scorching heat will grip parts of San Diego County and is expected to carry over into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

The federal agency issued an excessive heat warning for the county’s desert areas with temperatures up to 117 degrees possible. In addition to local desert areas, the warning is applicable to the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near the city of Banning in Riverside County.

It goes into effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Sunday, the agency said.

Police seek missing woman last seen at independent care facility

Forecasters say the extreme heat “will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

Those living and working in the area are strongly encouraged to drink water, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun whenever possible and check on relatives and neighbors.

You always can track local conditions with FOX 5’s San Diego weather radar and live San Diego traffic map .

Want to show us the conditions in your neighborhood during the hot weather? Share your photos and videos here.

