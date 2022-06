While there's no time like the present for self-care, making a plan to carve out structured time for wellness can help you stick to your favorite relaxation technique. Scheduling a regular bath for Tuesday nights, for example, is a good place to start. Not only can a long, routine soak put your mind at ease mid-week, but it can also help your health. Recent studies even show that taking regular baths can lower your risks of heart disease and stroke.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO