Amish Buggy Crash Leaves Person Injured, Horse Dead In PA

The scene of the horse-and-buggy crash. Photo Credit: Facebook/Liz Byler

One person has been taken to the hospital and a horse has died at the scene of a horse-and-buggy crash involving a SUV on Wednesday, June 8, authorities say.

Police were called to the crash along Clay Road near Lititz at 7:24 a.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

A white Subaru Forester went up a hill and slammed into the Amish Buggy from behind, according to a LCWC supervisor.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene but a witness says a horse was seriously injured and died at the scene, although dispatch and police could not confirm this when Daily Voice reached out around 9 a.m.

The witness said in part in a social media post:

"When I saw blood all over the road the man was gonna be laying somewhere gone....but it was the horse blood,to my surprise my friend the (victim) of said accident stood shook to the core beside his horse and helped try to save his horse to no avail.It was too late car went through the buggy victim flew airborne and landed in the ditch and than car flew into the poor horse he landed on the windshield broke his leg n hip later DIED . THE DRIVER IN CAR....Was speeding up a hill when he slammed into the back of my friends buggy."

A man who had been riding in the buggy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to LCWC.

The driver of the Subaru was unharmed.

