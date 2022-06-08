ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amish Buggy Crash Leaves Person Injured, Horse Dead In PA

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
The scene of the horse-and-buggy crash. Photo Credit: Facebook/Liz Byler

One person has been taken to the hospital and a horse has died at the scene of a horse-and-buggy crash involving a SUV on Wednesday, June 8, authorities say.

Police were called to the crash along Clay Road near Lititz at 7:24 a.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

A white Subaru Forester went up a hill and slammed into the Amish Buggy from behind, according to a LCWC supervisor.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene but a witness says a horse was seriously injured and died at the scene, although dispatch and police could not confirm this when Daily Voice reached out around 9 a.m.

The witness said in part in a social media post:

"When I saw blood all over the road the man was gonna be laying somewhere gone....but it was the horse blood,to my surprise my friend the (victim) of said accident stood shook to the core beside his horse and helped try to save his horse to no avail.It was too late car went through the buggy victim flew airborne and landed in the ditch and than car flew into the poor horse he landed on the windshield broke his leg n hip later DIED . THE DRIVER IN CAR....Was speeding up a hill when he slammed into the back of my friends buggy."

A man who had been riding in the buggy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to LCWC.

The driver of the Subaru was unharmed.

Comments / 25

Brian A Del Piano
3d ago

We are in Amish country! Everyone here should know this. For someone to be speeding up a hill, or anywhere here is ridiculous. I hope the driver of that SUV gets jail time!

Reply(4)
16
Black eagle
3d ago

I saw a Amish buggy in lancaster the other night with LED lights and the horses had a yellow safety vest....lol

Reply(2)
12
EliYah Yisha
3d ago

For this very reason all this new technology is going to get destroyed. The real love of man is gone because technology runs everyone's minds making it hard to concentrate on real love for everyone. When you witness the destruction coming then understand that all this technology has to be destroyed because it's destroying everyone's minds and chaos has taken over. Everyone wants to be in control and no one can concentrate anymore on what's important. Love. Love for every single person. None of this technology is more important then a person and what's happening with that person inside their hearts.

Reply
3
