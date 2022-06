Reasons for Thaís' distrust of Patrick are coming to light in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé. In the clip, Patrick tells Thaís he will no longer share his location with her on the phone now that she lives in Texas with him, and in the process, reveals he was once unfaithful to her when they first started dating.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO