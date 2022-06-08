ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Hardy Reveals His First Creative Pitch at AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy discussed the creative process at AEW since joining the company during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast. “I feel limitless. God, there are so many ideas. I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through. For my singles matches, I thought it’d be cool for...

www.pwmania.com

