The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” from WWE and the attempts to bury her a few weeks after her departure. There was an attempt to bury her earlier this week, and Dave Meltzer reports that the Business Insider story about her departure was planted by someone in the company as a tactic to bury her. According to the article, Vince McMahon is the cause for her “leave of absence.” Meltzer, on the other hand, stated that she was the one who decided to leave and that she had been considering doing so for some time.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO