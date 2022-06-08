CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 7-week high as bond yields climb

(Adds consumer sentiment data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices tumbled and short- and intermediate-dated yields reached their highest levels in over a decade on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices soared in May. The consumer price index increased 1.0% last month after gaining 0.3% in April, as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food jumped. "It's tough to find any solace in this inflation report," said Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "The fact that we continue to see strong inflation prints is going to keep the Fed thinking that more 50 basis points hikes could be in the cards," Goldberg said. Other data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a record low in early June. Two-year yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate hikes, spiked to 3.057%, the highest since June 2008. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 3.178%, the highest since May 9. Three-year yields also jumped to their highest levels since Dec. 2007 and five-year yields were the highest since Aug. 2008 as traders priced in more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a higher terminal rate. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points when it meets next week, with a further 50 basis point increase priced in for July and a strong chance of a similar move in September. Goldman Sachs said on Friday that it now expects the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points in September, up from its previous expectation of a 25 basis point increase. Analysts at Barclays were even more aggressive, saying that they expect the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week. "We think the US central bank now has good reason to surprise markets by hiking more aggressively than expected in June," the Barclays analysts said. Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed's benchmark rate to increase to 3.65% in May, from 0.83% now. The closely watched two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve flattened as far as nine basis points, the smallest yield gap since April 6, from 22 basis points before the data. Parts of the yield curve also reinverted, with the three-year/10-year and five-year/30-year portions inverting for the first time since May 4. Three-year to seven-year yields are all trading above those on 10-year notes. "The market expects the Fed to be aggressive, and what comes with that is a higher risk of a recession and a higher risk of the curve inverting," said Goldberg. Inflation expectations also rose. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which reflect expected average annual inflation for the next five years, increased to 3.17%, from 3.11% on Thursday. June 10 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.34 1.363 0.089 Six-month bills 1.915 1.9602 0.152 Two-year note 98-245/256 3.0507 0.234 Three-year note 99-2/256 3.2246 0.221 Five-year note 97-36/256 3.2532 0.188 Seven-year note 96-248/256 3.2396 0.155 10-year note 97-156/256 3.1574 0.115 20-year bond 97-40/256 3.4484 0.047 30-year bond 93-216/256 3.196 0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.50 -1.75 spread (Editing by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO