ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon’s luxury fashion site goes online in Europe

By Fleur Britten Acting deputy fashion editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCXxx_0g4IGmGE00

Amazon shoppers in Britain can now add high-fashion purchases, such as a four-figure Peter Dundas evening gown or a Christopher Kane slingback heel, to their digital shopping baskets.

The world’s largest online retailer has launched its Luxury Stores at Amazon division in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, having opened a US version in 2020.

In an effort to elevate Amazon’s virtual shop window, the Luxury Stores microsite shows videos of models including Kristen McMenamy and Precious Lee posing in a European villa. It features nine designers including Elie Saab, Altuzarra and Jonathan Cohen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3jmn_0g4IGmGE00
Kristen McMenamy in a gown by Peter Dundas. Photograph: Icon/Amazon

The Norwegian designer Dundas, who has been selling on the US version since 2020, has had sales grow to up to 30% of his direct-to-consumer business.

“Amazon has shown that convenience is the new luxury,” said Akiko Takashima, Dundas’s chief marketing officer. “We used to look at Amazon as a marketplace for household goods. But now, with its strong returns policy, there is a new confidence around buying big-ticket items there.”

After a nervous start, where sales were mostly entry-point items such as face masks for £25 and activewear, in the past six months higher-priced pieces have taken over, with Dundas’s embellished evening gowns “flying” – one customer even buying four at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46s9Ee_0g4IGmGE00
Kristen McMenamy in a Peter Dundas creation. Photograph: Icon/Amazon

The luxury fashion brands are expected to offer free delivery and returns and are given the choice to distribute through their own warehouses or Amazon’s, which the website makes clear at the point of purchase.

Takashima said they had not seen any difference in the level of returns compared with their regular e-commerce sales. “Amazon is important to the business – the results show that,” she said. “I foresee Amazon being a substantial part of our revenue.”

However, the retail expert Mary Portas questioned whether Amazon could pull off luxury fashion retail. “Have they got Burberry, have they got Gucci, have they got Dries? It doesn’t sound like the top brands on Net-a-Porter.”

Acknowledging the lure of convenience for shoppers, she added: “Of course, Amazon will answer that. But let’s not forget the pleasure of designer shopping when you’re spending that sort of dosh.”

Portas pointed out that the existing digital players – Net-a-Porter, Matches, MyTheresa – are getting “more and more sophisticated in their offer – with luxury, it’s all about the curation and the edit. I’ve never seen Amazon play the beautiful game.”

Guardian business email sign-up

Portas is not nostalgic for the traditional high street and how Amazon has and might continue to affect it. “Digital is here, and it’s going to stay.”

Amazon’s competitive advantage is its access to data. “Let’s face it,” said Portas. “Amazon will have enough logistics and insights to make sure that when you click on a brand, Amazon comes knocking first.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Amazon restock available now – how to buy one

UPDATE (14.06.2022): The PS5 is in stock at Amazon, Very, Game, BT Shop, Studio, EE, The Game Collection and Scan. It could restock at Argos this week. Read on for more information. Wipe your eyes and blink several times. It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the wild, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, but we’re still here seeking out consoles like it’s 2020. Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game leading the charge....
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kane
Person
Kristen Mcmenamy
Person
Mary Portas
Person
Elie Saab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Stores#Luxury Fashion#Fashion Brands#Luxury Stores#European#Icon Amazon#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
The Guardian

He can’t handle the truth! Did Simon Pegg really reveal Tom Cruise’s darkest secret?

If you were online at all this weekend, you may very well have noticed an interview that Simon Pegg gave to The Times (£). It didn’t offer much new information when it comes to Pegg (he had an alcohol problem, he wants to be taken seriously, he has tattoos now). However, it did appear to reveal something new about Pegg’s frequent co-star Tom Cruise: he is compulsively unable to display contrition.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

316K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy