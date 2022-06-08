ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater Motorcyclist, 43, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Luis Ruiz, 43, of Bridgewater Photo Credit: Facebook/Luis Ruiz

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Bridgewater was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, authorities confirmed.

Luis Ruiz was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson northbound on Canal Road near Elm Street in Franklin when he collided with a 2019 Ford F250 pickup truck heading southbound around 8:25 p.m. on Monday, June 6, township police said.

Ruiz was treated at the scene before being taken to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead around 9:40 p.m.

Princeton resident Octaviano Chavez, 56, was behind the wheel of the truck, which was towing an enclosed trailer, authorities said.

Canal Road was shut down for about four hours following the crash, which remains under investigation by the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Ruiz on social media:

“RIP Luis Ruiz,” writes Amy Meyer Mescher in a touching tribute.

“It was such a pleasure riding with you and knowing you. You will be truly missed. Please pray for his kids and family.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Gilbert Martinez of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at (732) 873-5533 ext. 3194 or send an email to gilbert.martinez@franklinnj.gov.

