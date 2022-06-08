31-Year-Old Man Stabbed After Fight Near Davis Square In Somerville: Police

Image of the crime scene Photo Credit: Somerville Police

A 31-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Davis Square in Somerville, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about a fight in the area around 8:32 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, Somerville Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-625-1600 ext.#7226.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.