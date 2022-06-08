ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Voices from CT Voice talk about latest Pride Month publication

By Samantha Stewart
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – Connecticut Voice magazine is out with its latest edition, and it’s all about Pride.

Seasons Media and Connecticut Voice Publisher Jim Tully and Contributor Dawn Ennis gave News 8 a sneak peek of the articles, including one highlighting Pride events happening across the state.

For more information on the latest edition, go to ctvoice.com .

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut.

