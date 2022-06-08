ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

List of Wake County high school graduations with livestreams

Raleigh, N.C. — It's a big week for high school seniors in Wake County. Most graduation ceremonies will occur between June 10 and June 16 at the Raleigh Convention Center in downtown Raleigh, according to Wake County Public Schools, but some some small high schools will hold ceremonies at other...

Former Johnston County teacher celebrates 100 years

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
Raleigh, Durham see series of 5 armed robberies just months apart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both Raleigh and Durham have charged people responsible for strings of five armed robberies within months of each other this year. On March 3, the Raleigh Police Department identified and charged a man investigators said was responsible for robbing five North Raleigh businesses from late February through March 3.
Juneteenth Events in Raleigh, N.C.

Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the U.S.—became a federal holiday in 2021, 156 years after slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified on June 19, 1856, that they were now free after the Civil War had come to an end. In 2020, both...
Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.
WRAL News

Foodie news: Bodega holds grand opening with carnival, live music (June 10, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Brookside Bodega will celebrate their grand opening in Raleigh today (June 10) from 4 – 9 p.m. with carnival games, live music and food on its outdoor patio. They are located at 1000 Brookside Drive in the former Falafel & Co. space. The restaurant’s menu is loosely inspired by New York bodegas, or small owner-operated convenience stores, and features dishes like the New York chopped cheese sandwich, spicy Nashville chicken sandwich and Birria taco plate and guacamole. There are plenty of vegetarian options, including Buffalo cauliflower, the Portobello club, a grilled Pimento cheese sandwich and more. And true to the bodega form, they are stocked with all the essential items you need for your home – everything from a great wine selection and beer, to dairy, eggs and toilet paper. Congrats to owners Lee and Michelle Robinson, Jacob Paramo and Darrell Brown. Get to know them here.
Driver flips car into Crabtree Creek in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car ran off the road and flipped over into a creek on Saturday, officials said. The car was travelling southbound when it rolled over into Crabtree Creek at Capital Boulevard and Yonkers Road. The car went off the road and was upside down in...
NC health leaders worried over spike in COVID cases

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID transmission numbers continue to rise, and more people are voluntarily masking back up in the Piedmont Triad. Guilford County is still at a medium transmission level as defined by the CDC, but there are six other counties in the area that are at a high level. Those include Forsyth, […]
Person shot in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person was shot in Chapel Hill Friday morning. Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 100 block of Creel Street around 5:30 a.m. where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The condition of the person was not provided.
22-year-old charged with murder in shooting near Carolina Ale House

Raleigh, N.C. — A 22-year-old man was charged with murder in connection to a Friday night shooting that happened near Carolina Ale House off Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department found Jakem Ramiq Reed, 22, at around 11:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
1 arrested in deadly shooting at Raleigh Carolina Ale House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after a shooting outside a bar in North Raleigh late Friday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 11:40 p.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 4512 Falls of Neuse Road, according to Raleigh police. Police said Jakem Ramiq...
Dispute Over School Athletic Field User Fees Could Nix $150,000 Contribution From Johnston Co Commissioners

CLAYTON – Everyone agrees that additional parks, recreation programs, and athletic fields are needed across Johnston County. Should Johnston County citizens pay more than Town of Clayton citizens to use athletic fields at Clayton High School? That’s the center of a dispute between Johnston County Commissioners and the Clayton Town Council.
Raleigh father of 8 gets $1 million win in second chance drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joe Matthews of Raleigh is no stranger to second chances. A second chance drawing of the NC Lottery’s 200X The Cash tickets led Matthews, a 65-year-old forklift driver a $1 million prize. But, according to Matthews, Wednesday’s drawing is just the latest blessing he’s received from a second chance opportunity.
2021 North Carolina Debutante Ball held in Raleigh

RALEIGH — The 95th annual North Carolina Debutante Ball was held June 4 at Carolina Country Club in Raleigh. The event, sponsored by the Terpsichorean Club, was delayed due to COVID restrictions that prevented large gatherings during 2020 and 2021. The Ball is traditionally held in early September. The 2022 Ball will return to that traditional date.
