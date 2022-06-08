ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheriff’s Office Cracking Down on Speeding Drivers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FORT BEND COUNTY, TX) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is putting the brakes on speeding drivers to stem the growing number of fatalities in Fort Bend County.  To remind Fort Bend drivers that driving too fast can be dangerous, the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation...

Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into daycare in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and charged with a DWI after deputies say she rammed into a daycare after a night of drinking Thursday. According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Maribel Altuntas was leaving a restaurant that was in the same shopping center as the Loving Family Daycare located at 9437 Highway 6.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

‘Operation Slowdown’ is underway in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fort Bend County is partnering with TxDOT for “Operation Slowdown” to put a pause on the number of fatalities on our roadways. Beginning June 7 and running through June 21, the Sheriff`s Patrol unit is stepping up enforcement on Fort Bend roadways to remind motorists to follow posted speed limits and drive safely.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Driver charged with intoxication assault in prison van crash that injured 4

A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-45, approaching Willis near FM-1097. According to Conroe police, Morris, who was driving a red truck, spun out on the freeway and came to a stop. Police said alcohol contributed to the crash. That’s when a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport van slammed into the truck. There were two correctional officers, one sergeant, and one inmate inside the van at the time of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the inmate and one officer were still in the hospital. The other two guards were treated and released on Tuesday. The van was leaving UTMB in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas. The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SEVERAL UNRESTRAINED CHILDREN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH

Wednesday evening at 6:44 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable and a Splendora Patrol unit came upon a crash that had just occurred at Fostoria Road and I-69. East Montgomery County Fire responded along with Splendora Police and multiple other units. Multiple ambulances were requested due to the number of persons involved in the crash. According to Splendora Police, a 2022 Nissan SpecialtyVan with five people was southbound on the I-69 feeder at Fostoria Road. As the driver entered the intersection she slammed into a 2007 Toyota with three children and a driver that was westbound on Fostoria from I-69. The impact caused Toyota to flip. The female driver from Houston who had no insurance or driver’s license did not have the children properly restrained. All three children who varied in age from 4 to 6 were seriously injured. One small boy who was in an unsecured child seat only received a scratch. The other two children were not restrained at all. One child who was transported in critical condition suffered a severe tongue injury after she bit her tongue. The other child was unconscious when units arrived. That child remains in critical condition at Kingwood Hospital. Only one person in the van suffered minor injuries. Splendora Police are attempting to determine which vehicle actually ran the red light and are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Splendora Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 6/10/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Teenager shot to death in Acres Homes

Authorities are looking for those responsible for shooting and killing a teenager in the Acres Homes area late Tuesday night. The identity of the victim, an 18-year-old, was pending verification by the Harris County medical examiner as of Wednesday, according to HPD. Officers responded to a hospital near 1300 W....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

60 OFFICERS CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-40 ARRESTS

4 am -Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from other agencies to come to East Montgomery County Wednesday night for a Task Force. Between 7 pm and 2 am. those deputies from Montgomery County Precincts 1,2,3,4, and 5 made close to 40 arrests. The final numbers will be totaled later today. Everything from warrants, to drug charges to DWI, were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
cw39.com

HCSO: Man accused of murder after saying biker gang killed his friend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County man has been arrested and charged with murder after telling authorities that a biker gang came and killed his friend. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a RV trailer park at the 1500 block of North Market Loop Road in Baytown around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning. When they got there, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with stab wounds. He was later declared dead at the scene.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writi…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/39-arrests-in-one-night-in-east-montgomery-county-facts-of-the-arrests/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 women found dead in murder-suicide in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – Two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment while their 9-year-old niece was inside, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 said. According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call to an apartment complex located in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

