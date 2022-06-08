ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

19 Creative Ways to Get a Little Self-Care Outside

By Carolyn L. Todd
SELF
SELF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s something undeniably special about being by yourself in the great outdoors. It’s a chance to ground, relax, and reconnect with ourselves and the natural world that we don’t get often enough with our largely indoor lives. It’s also been shown to be extremely positive for...

www.self.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A hug may help women ward off work stress, but men might need to find another way to relax

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Could something as simple as a hug be the answer to calming your nerves? New research published in the journal Plos One suggests that an embrace before a stressful event, like an important meeting or a big presentation, may have a calming effect—but only for women.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

5 Emotion-Focused Coping Techniques and Exercises

Emotion-focused coping involves managing your emotional response to a situation instead of trying to solve the problem itself. When you’re going through a stressful or difficult time, how do you cope?. Some people cope by trying to solve whatever problem they’re faced with. For example, if you’re feeling lonely,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Coleman
Financial World

Justin Bieber: "My disease is getting worse"

Justin Bieber has announced the cancellation of two scheduled concerts in Toronto. He explained: "I have done everything to get better but my illness is getting worse. It breaks my heart but I will have to cancel my next shows on the orders of the doctors." In 2020, Bieber said...
CELEBRITIES
SELF

Could Allergies Be Causing Your Shortness of Breath? Here’s How to Tell

Feeling like you can’t take in enough air or even breathe at all is downright scary. If this is a common experience, it’s important to figure out what’s causing your shortness of breath. Breathing difficulties can be a symptom of so many things: COVID-19, pneumonia, panic attacks, heart attacks, and all types of asthma—including allergic asthma—according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM). And each of these root causes may require different approaches and treatments to clear up your breathing. SELF spoke to top doctors to tackle everything you need to know about shortness of breath, including common causes, allergy triggers, and treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Self Care#Biodiversity#Birds#Environmental Research
SELF

Why Does Heart Failure Cause Swollen Feet in Some People?

You might think heart failure means the heart has completely stopped working, but it’s actually a condition that affects how well your heart works. Rest assured that your heart is still ticking; it’s just a bit sluggish. Having heart failure can mean your heart isn’t pumping blood to all the areas of your body as well as it should be, or there could be structural changes to your heart, such as thickening of the heart muscle, which also affects how well it can pump blood, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

The 5 Best Sugar Substitutes for Baking, According to This Baker With Diabetes

As a person with diabetes, a massive sweet tooth, and a set of anti-diet values, sugar and sugar substitutes are something I’ve wrestled with quite a bit. Sugar restriction crashed into my orbit when I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age seven. During my hospital stay, I learned that sugary foods were now a challenge for my body, and found comfort in the candy-red cups of sugar-free Jello that I was allowed to safely enjoy—my first taste of a substance that tasted sweet, but wouldn’t affect my blood glucose like actual sugar.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Yoga
SELF

These Are the Signs of a Mosquito Bite Allergy, According to a Doctor

Summer nights can elicit sweet memories of a cool evening breeze or the smoky scent of a campfire. But the hundreds of mosquitoes invading your personal space probably don’t make the cut into treasured memory territory. What’s worse? When you have a bonafide mosquito bite allergy. Mosquitoes are...
ANIMALS
SELF

The 22 Best Skin Tints and Serum Foundations for a Dewy Glow in 2022

Once the temps start heating up, switching up your makeup routine to match it is key. Swap out your full-coverage foundation for one of the best skin tints or serum foundations to give your skin a breather (and maybe some added sun protection too). In the past two years, no-makeup-makeup, which emphasizes Zoom-friendly, skin-first makeup routines, has broken into the beauty zeitgeist. With that comes low-maintenance, dewy serum-like foundations and tints. We love these innovative products because they feature lightweight formulas and skin-loving ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid—without sacrificing coverage.
SELF

The 21 Best Conditioners That Will Hydrate Your Hair, According to Experts

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Achieving silky, glamorous hair is a process, especially if you are working on repairing prior damage. A solid hair routine typically involves tapping in the best shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and hair oils. If you’re a frequent user of hairstyling tools, you know the value of investing in a good conditioner that will keep your locks smooth and healthy. Whereas your shampoo works to remove oil from your scalp, conditioners are designed to replenish moisture and hydration in targeted areas. Having color-treated, dry hair, fine hair, or textured hair types all factor into things you should consider when making the buy for hair products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SELF

How to Practice the ‘Leave No Trace’ Principles While Enjoying Nature

You may have heard about the Leave No Trace principles, but what do they really mean when you’re enjoying the great outdoors? Some might think the term only applies to hardcore adventurers in the rugged backcountry, but the reality is the philosophy applies to all of us—no matter or how or where we’re experiencing nature.
LIFESTYLE
zeiy

5 Lessons From the Book “Master Your Emotion” by Thibaut Meurisse

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. People often think that emotions are uncontrollable and consistently harmful, but this is not the whole story. Sometimes we indeed experience feelings of anger, fear, or despair. But on other occasions, we can feel joy, tranquillity, or even determination.
SELF

The 17 Best Sunless Tanning Products for A Safe Summer Glow

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s no reason to risk sun damage when you can get a healthy, UV-damage-free tan in just a few hours with a self-tanner. The best sunless tanning products give a deep bronze glow to the skin that lasts for days. Unlike the splotchy, bright orange fake tans of the early to mid 2000s, today’s sunless tanning products are nearly indistinguishable from the real thing.
SKIN CARE
SELF

How People of Color Can Find Joy and Respite in the Outdoors

Spending time outdoors—whether for activities like running, cycling, walking, or even taking some quiet time to soak in all that nature has to offer—has long been heralded as something that’s free, easy to do, and accessible to all. But the truth is not exactly that simple. Historically,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SELF

19 Best Etsy Wedding Gifts That Are Creative and Personal

Wedding season is officially in full swing, which means it's the season to find the perfect (Etsy) wedding gifts, too. Sure, you could opt for a generic gift card or a humdrum registry item from a big-box store, but we think the occasion calls for something more memorable. Fortunately, Etsy is a great place to find creative, meaningful wedding gifts (not to mention wedding essentials, bridesmaid gifts, engagement gifts, anniversary gifts, and more), many of which can be customized for an extra thoughtful touch.
INTERNET
SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy