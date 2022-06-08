ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield Memorial Hospital To Hold Mass Casualty Drill On Thursday

By Sarah Smerz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringfield Memorial Hospital will hold a mass casualty drill from 8 a.m. to...

Mass casualty drill at SIU School of Medicine

The SIU School of Medicine and Memorial Health partnered Thursday to train trauma doctors on how to triage patients following one or more mass casualty events. The training tests the abilities of first- and second-year residents in the program with scenarios meant to seem so authentic they even burn clothing to create a real-world environment.
WCIA

Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
WAND TV

Man recovering after Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Greentree Road around 1:15 a.m. They said a 24-year-old man was shot, but his wounds are not considered life-threatening. Police have not released any suspect information...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

CUPHD: Champaign County back to high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) recently announced that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high. On May 20, CUPHD announced that Champaign County had a high community transmission rate for COVID-19. On June 3, it was changed to a medium level of transmission. It was changed back to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Memorial Marker To Be Dedicated For Man Who Helped Make Springfield The County Seat

A memorial marker will be dedicated this weekend for the man credited with securing Springfield’s designation as the county seat of Sangamon County. Andrew Elliott ran the city’s first hotel, the Buck Horn Tavern, in 1821, when the county was established. Local lore says that Elliott chauffeured the first county commissioners, who had the job of choosing the county seat… and intentionally drove them on long, uncomfortable paths through the swampy land surrounding the community of Sangamo Town. That led to the commissioners choosing Springfield as the county seat… and ensuring the eventual demise of Sangamo Town.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. Warren Edward Hamilton, 65th

DECATUR — Warren Edward and Clara Marie Hamilton will be celebrating their 65th anniversary with an open house on June 25, 1-4 p.m. at the Second Church of God, 2670 E. Division, Decatur, IL 62526. Warren Edward Hamilton and Clara Marie Woodrum were married on June 19, 1957 at...
DECATUR, IL
Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County looking for owner of missing pig

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help locating the owner of a missing pig Friday. According to a Tazewell County Sheriff’s office Facebook post, the pig was located in Pekin. Anyone who is missing a pig can contact...
khqa.com

Quincy firefighter dies in an accident on vacation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
QUINCY, IL
WAND TV

One sent to hospital after shots fired in Sullivan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- One individual was sent to the hospital after a shooting incident in Sullivan. According to police at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 were requested by the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office to assist with a shooting investigation.
SULLIVAN, IL
FOX 2

Serious crash on WB Illinois Route 15 in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A serious crash happened Thursday morning in Belleville, Illinois. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on westbound Illinois Route 15 near 11th Street. It is unknown if anyone was injured in this crash. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this […]
smilepolitely.com

Mr. Crab appears to have closed

The giant crab in front of Mr. Crab is gone, and the restaurant at the corner of Springfield and First in Champaign appears to have closed. We reviewed lunch at the Cajun seafood house in February 2020 and were impressed. Mr. Crab's restaurant website and Facebook page have been removed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

St. Teresa teacher is out of a coma following car crash

DECATUR — Amber Johnson is awake. Johnson, who was gravely injured in a car crash on April 29 around 10 p.m. when she was leaving St. Teresa High School after a girls' track event, has been in a coma in intensive care since then. She is the theology teacher and girls' track coach at the school.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder Tells Police To Get Panhandlers Off Of Medians

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has directed Springfield police to begin moving panhandlers off of medians… even though there has still been no movement on an ordinance to codify the rules about approaching vehicles and asking for money at busy intersections. That ordinance has been on hold for weeks because...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

