ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Exton-Based Automotive Real Estate Company Raises $500 Million, Aims to Buy Up Car Dealerships Across U.S.

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdkiP_0g4IBoCj00
Image via Unsplash.

Exton-based Legacy Automotive Capital has raised $500 million in equity and plans to capitalize on the car dealership industry by buying and leasing dealerships back to their former owners, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Legacy Automotive’s CEO, T.J. Doyle, was a former executive with Preferred Real Estate Investments, Preferred Sands Inc., and other ventures. He wanted to return to real estate investment and took interest in automotive transactions. 

“I now look at dealerships as industrial outdoor storage for new and used autos with a service center cloaked in this retail façade, which is the customer acquisition point,” said Doyle. 

Legacy Automotive plans to provide funds to car dealership owners who are seeking to sell their property. The company wants to invest its $500 million over the next three years by purchasing new dealerships across the country, with a goal of having $1.5 billion in assets under management by 2027. 

“Our strategy is to aggregate a portfolio and sell,” he said. 

Read more about Legacy Automotive Capital in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Oaks-based SEI Offers Senior Employees Voluntary Buyouts to Enhance Talent Attraction, Drive Future Growth

As part of its broader program to enhance talent attraction and drive future growth, Oaks-based SEI has launched an enhanced voluntary separation program for its senior employees, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The voluntary buyouts program is part of the firm’s “commitment to professional development and expanded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

PREIT Brings Down Debt with $35 Million in Land Sales

PREIT, which agreed in the first quarter of the year to sell Exton Square Mall to Brandywine Realty Trust, has made progress on its debt payments with $35 million in land sales, writes Matthew Rothstein for Bisnow. The Philadelphia-based PREIT signed agreements to sell 11 outparcels at its properties for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
Exton, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealerships#Real Estate Company#Used Cars#Legacy Automotive Capital#Legacy Automotive
DELCO.Today

Owner of County Line Pharmacy, Frances Foti of Haverford, Has Died

Frances Pignoloni Foti of Haverford Township, who ran the popular Ardmore neighborhood drugstore County Line Pharmacy long before CVS and Rite Aid, died April 27. She was 97. “She tended to hire women,” her son Lawrence Foti said, because, in her words, “‘I wanted to give women a chance.’ She was ahead of our time. She was pretty darn smart.
HAVERFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Getting the Most Out of Manager Feedback

Open communication with your manager is crucial to success in the workplace, writes Asia Johnson for Job Journey, a blog of Express Employment Professionals. While discussing your job performance with your boss can be nerve-wracking, it does not have to be. There are a few strategies that can help you get the most out of a manager’s feedback and get rid of the nervous feeling that sometimes accompanies it.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

LLC connected to Byler Holdings buys properties around Cornwall quarry

More than 400 acres of Cornwall Borough property surrounding the Cornwall quarry changed hands last month in a transaction that officially closes the books on a waylaid real estate venture once planned for the site. Once envisioned as The Preserve at Cornwall Village, the land surrounding the Cornwall quarry –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services to Become Sole Owner of George Washington University Hospital

George Washington University Hospital.Image via Facebook. King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services, which has been the majority owner of George Washington University Hospital for the past 25 years with an 80 percent stake, is now poised to become its sole owner under a new deal with its namesake university, writes Sara Gilgore for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Bakeries Closing After 40 Years

Randolph’s Bakery said it will close its two shops in Burlington County on Father's Day. The 40-year-old bakery made the announcement via Facebook, saying, "It's been sweet." Since 1982, it has operated a bakery at 300 E. Greentree Road in Marlton. Its Maple Shade bakery is located at 101...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy