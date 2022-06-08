ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden announces economic partnership to kick off Summit of Americas

By Doug Cunningham, Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFQE9_0g4IBmRH00

June 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an economic partnership aimed at addressing inequality during the opening ceremony for the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Biden introduced the "Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity," which he said would help economies "grow from the bottom up and the middle out" by shoring up supply chains and creating clean energy jobs.

"What's true in the United States is true in every country: trickle-down economics does not work," he said. "But when we invest in strengthening workers and the middle class, the poor have a ladder up and those at the top do just fine. That's how we can increase opportunity and decrease persistent inequity."

Biden cited the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the Americas, with the White House noting that Latin America and the Caribbean have seen the "deepest economic contraction of any region in the world."

"We need to break the cycle where marginalized communities are hit the hardest by disasters and have the fewest resources to recover from crises and prepare for the next one," Biden said.

The White House noted that the initiative will seek to ensure that there are "diverse, secure, transparent and sustainable supply chains" to prevent shortages and inflation that have been seen since the pandemic.

"Together we have to invest in making sure that our trade is sustainable and responsible and creating supply chains that are more resilient, more secure and more sustainable," Biden said.

The president added that the United States would also unveil another initiative in the coming days that will include a U.S.-Caribbean partnership to address climate crisis, which Vice President Kamala Harris will lead in the United States. A collaboration between the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile and Mexico -- the hemisphere's largest exporters of food -- is also expected to be unveiled with the aim to increase food production for export and fertilizer production for transportation.

Harris, who also delivered remarks, highlighted issues facing the hemisphere, including the climate crisis, food insecurity, economic inequality, corruption and gender-based violence.

"When I think about these challenges, I know and I am certain they will require new and innovative coalitions to solve, which is why President Joe Biden and I see this week as an opportunity for all of us, an opportunity to launch new initiatives, to begin new conversations and to build new partnerships," she said.

The summit was intended to include leaders from South America to Canada and produce meaningful actions on various concerns, such as COVID-19, immigration and climate change.

As Biden went to Los Angeles on Wednesday, however, much of the focus so far has been on leaders who have said they won't be there.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who's said to be a fan of former President Donald Trump, says he's not going because Biden's White House did not invite some leaders of the 35-nation Organization of American States.

Leaders from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were not invited to the summit, which is being hosted this year by the United States. Biden's administration has previously said that it would only invite countries that are committed to democracy and human rights. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua have been criticized for their records on those issues.

"Looking at the current situation in Cuba, in particular with trials of civil society leaders and similar situations in Nicaragua and Venezuela, we felt that the most appropriate decision was to maintain our own commitment to democracy and human rights in our hemisphere," Assistant U.S. Secretary of State Brian Nichols said according to NPR.

Other nations that won't attend the summit in Los Angeles include Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1but_0g4IBmRH00
President Biden did not invite leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela (pictured) to attend the summit in Los Angeles, due primarily to their past records on issues like democracy and human rights, White House officials said. File Photo by Miguel Gutiérrez/EPA-EFE

The White House said in a statement on Tuesday that partners at the summit plan to "push back against the threats to our democracies by fortifying democratic institutions, investing in civil society, strengthening independent media and following through on a regional digital transformation that is transparent and equitable."

According to administration officials, $477 million has been dedicated so far to implementing the Inter-American Action Plan on Democratic Governance -- which aims to fortify democracy and human rights, fight corruption and support the rule of law in the Western Hemisphere.

Working with Congress, the administration said $75 million will be invested over three years to help empower 300 locally based, community-led civil society organizations.

Another piece of Biden's "democratic renewal agenda" at the summit will be the launch of the Voices Initiative, which intends to promote digital democracy and counter digital authoritarianism, promote freedom of expression and strengthen independent media.

Biden also supports the Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse, and Canada and Chile are expected to join the United States in the effort.

At the summit, which runs through Friday, Biden is expected to announce key investments in Central America, explore problems related to immigration and cooperate on continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summit of the Americas is held every three years and is hosted by various nations in the OAS. The last summit was held in Peru in 2018. The Los Angeles summit was originally scheduled for last year, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week in Washington

Comments / 42

Jeff M
3d ago

Why are we paying for him to fly in a jet that requires fuel?? Why is he not in a ELECTRIC VEHICLE?? Seriously all Americans are getting ripped off. Where's the Green New Deal? Or is this party showing Americans what they say applies to the voters will not apply to the leaders?

Reply(4)
30
Carl Barkley
3d ago

This all could of been done on a zoom meeting and saved millions. He could of done it from his basement or beach house.

Reply
27
Capt. Jerry Hulick
3d ago

so in other words it's just another grip and grind vacation. millions spent zero results

Reply(3)
23
Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden executive order defunds the police by another name

Between historic surges in violent crime, frequent calls to "defund the police," and a deluge of soft-on-crime policies emanating from the Democratic Party on a regular basis, President Joe Biden’s recent signing of an executive order that ostensibly advances "effective" policing and strengthens "public safety" likely came as a relief to many Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#South America#Guatemala#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Summit Of Americas#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Cuba
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
375K+
Followers
58K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy