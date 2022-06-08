ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Judge orders Trump attorney to turn over documents to Jan. 6 panel

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dv4C_0g4IBg8v00
Tweet

A federal judge ordered former President Trump’s legal adviser, John Eastman, to turn over another batch of 159 documents subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 select committee, including a single email he found to likely be part of a criminal effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The late Tuesday ruling adds to a decision earlier this year finding that Eastman, who crafted two memos outlining the Trump campaign strategy to block the Jan. 6, 2021, Electoral College certification, cannot shield some of his work from the committee by claiming attorney-client privilege because he participated in a project to undermine the election that was likely criminal.

Judge David Carter, a California-based federal judge who has been reviewing Eastman’s correspondence, found that Trump and his team may have engaged in criminal activity in early December 2020, writing that his emails “confirm that the plan was established well before January 6, 2021.”

“Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan to stop the count was not only established by early December, it was the ultimate goal that the legal team was working to protect from that point forward,” Carter wrote.

The judge gave Eastman until 5 p.m. Wednesday to turn over the latest batch of records.

Eastman detailed two strategies for the Trump campaign: one encouraging former Vice President Mike Pence’s availability to buck his ceremonial duty to certify the election results on Jan. 6, 2021, and the other advising sending “alternate electors” from states that Trump had lost.

In a March ruling, Carter wrote that “the illegality of the plan was obvious” and deemed it “a coup in search of a legal theory.”

Eastman’s actions, Carter found Tuesday, implicates the crime-fraud exception, a loophole in the otherwise broad attorney-client privilege that forfeits the protection from disclosure if an attorney “more likely than not” aided in a criminal or fraudulent enterprise.

Carter wrote that five of Eastman’s documents detail a discussion among Trump’s broader legal team about whether to bring a case that would raise questions about Pence’s availability on Jan. 6, 2021, to reject the election results.

According to the ruling, an attorney involved in the effort wrote in a Dec. 22, 2020, email that a negative ruling would “tank the January 6 strategy.” Carter wrote that the concern over “near-zero chance of success” in court appeared to drive them to pursue a political strategy.

“This email cemented the direction of the January 6 plan,” Carter wrote.

“The Trump legal team chose not to seek recourse in court—instead, they forged ahead with a political campaign to disrupt the electoral count. Lawyers are free not to bring cases; they are not free to evade judicial review to overturn a democratic election,” he determined.

The ruling also rejects certain documents Eastman was hoping to shield through First Amendment claims, including emails related to meetings on Dec. 9 and 16, 2020, to discuss the campaign’s “ground game.”

Some of those emails include correspondence with a “high-profile leader” to discuss “state legislative actions that can reverse the media-called election for Joe Biden.”

Both meetings were with what Eastman described as “civic minded citizens of a conservative viewpoint.” The Dec. 9 meeting included comments from an unidentified sitting lawmaker to discuss a “plan to challenge the electors in the House of Representatives,” while the Dec. 16 meeting included “an elector for President Trump” who would discuss the Electoral College.

Carter determined that withholding these documents from the panel “incorrectly limits the Select Committee’s mandate.”

“Dr. Eastman admitted that his January 6 plan hinged on ‘electors get[ting] a certification from their State Legislators’—without it, the dueling slates would be ‘dead on arrival in Congress,’” Carter wrote.

“Dr. Eastman’s actions in these few weeks indicate that his and President Trump’s pressure campaign to stop the electoral count did not end with Vice President Pence—it targeted every tier of federal and state elected officials. Convincing state legislatures to certify competing electors was essential to stop the count and ensure President Trump’s reelection.”

The decision is the second ordering Eastman to turn over documents to the committee after he tried to shield some 37,000 documents from the panel. Carter previously ordered the attorney to review at least 1,000 of his emails every day.

Carter’s March ruling was widely quoted in a business meeting by the panel that month as it sought to censure two former advisers to Trump that refused to comply with their subpoenas.

The latest ruling comes ahead of the select committee’s primetime public hearing on Thursday evening. Carter’s findings that Trump’s effort was likely criminal has no direct impact on whether he or Eastman will face prosecution, but the rulings have provided momentum for lawmakers eager to lay out their case to the public.

Comments / 823

Viva Satire!
3d ago

A Political Scientist responded that the Trump Legal Team seem to be as reluctant to turn over evidence to Congress, as they were to turn over their "Mountains of Evidence of Massive Voter Fraud " to any Courts for inspection.

Reply(127)
197
GN58
3d ago

I would love to see the evidence, not pillow guy or others just saying the word's, the pubs can go on TV like they are now and by all means bring the evidence and show us how the election was stolen. 🤣😎

Reply(54)
120
The_Critical_Critic
3d ago

Good, send it all in. If it wasn't for Judges Watergate would have been a little blimp....This is bigger than Watergate.

Reply(13)
115
Related
MSNBC

Court overturns Cawthorn ruling, says insurrectionist candidates can be barred from office

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#House#Electoral College
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

590K+
Followers
71K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy