NYSP: RI man gets DWI after Saratoga Springs crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Police are currently investigating an early-morning car crash in Saratoga Springs. Around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, troopers saw a car traveling northbound on State Route 9 in Malta at an alleged high rate of speed.

A police patrol officer turned on their emergency lights and tried to pull over the car, which police say was a 2018 Subaru WRX. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and instead accelerated toward Saratoga Springs, said police.

The officer started chasing the Subaru but quickly stopped due to weather conditions, the high rate of speed of the car, and the close proximity to Saratoga Springs. Shortly after, the officer found the suspect’s vehicle crashed in front of 125 South Broadway.

The alleged driver of the car, Luke Benoit, 31, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, was brought out of the wreckage and taken to Albany Medical Center where he is in stable condition. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI). The crash remains under investigation.

