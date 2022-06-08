Shawn Meehan | Article V US Constitution | 2 Jun 22 | Henderson, NV

Still, Lombardo — who declared in a debate late last month that “for all practical purposes, this primary is over” — appears well on track to win the primary election next week and proceed to the general election against Gov. Steve Sisolak.
(Kit Leong/Adobe Stock Images) Henderson is a large city located in the state of Nevada. The population in 2022 is estimated to be 324,343, making it the second-largest city in Nevada, after Las Vegas. The city of Henderson is in Clark County, in the Mojave Desert, and part of the Las Vegas Valley.
HENDERSON, Nev. — Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt served as a fierce foot soldier in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. Now, he’s getting rewarded for that loyalty. In the closing days before Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, the Trump cavalry...
Still, the state Republican Party and several candidates, including Lombardo, have urged voters to ignore messaging from Patriot Freedom Fund.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people are rallying on the National Mall and across the rest of America in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. Activists say what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, should compel Congress to act. Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia says “enough is enough” and she’s urging lawmakers to protect children from gun violence. Speaker after speaker in Washington called on senators, who are seen as a major impediment to legislation, to act or face being voted out of office. President Joe Biden, who was in California when the Washington rally began, said his message to the demonstrators was “keep marching.”
It is Pride Week in Henderson. A parade scheduled for Water Street was cancelled by the city just over a month ago but there are still plenty of other events. According to organizers, 10,000 people are more are expected at Pride Fest at the Galleria Mall on Sunset. Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Thousands of people nationwide took to the streets on Saturday demanding action from lawmakers on gun control. In Las Vegas, hundreds participated in the March for Our Lives rally. Chants like “save our kids, not our guns,” were echoed throughout the event, and resonated with mothers...
LAS VEGAS (AP) - With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus.
Jenna Waltho was agitated over how local commissioners in a populous part of Nevada would steamroll lower advisory boards on key development decisions when she declared her candidacy for one of the seats. Now, she is alleging similar knavery directed her way for daring to challenge her old boss’s colleague in an election.
Clark County Commissioners vote to eliminate 7,000 small businesses. BCC only care about the millions they receive from Wall St. corporations. On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) chose: 1) to ignore 200 pages of opposing comments from citizens; 2) to violate Nevada State law which encourages private business; 3) to extinguish 7,000 small privately-owned businesses (as short-term rentals are officially labeled by Clark County), while 4) saying nothing about the program of Governor Sisolak to subsidize with taxpayer funds out-of-state businesses he wants to move to Clark County, and 5) to lie blatantly about what those 7,000 businesses actually contribute to the well-being of Las Vegas and its tourist industry.
The spirit of public service is alive and well in Southern Nevada, as shown by a strong and diverse field of candidates competing in the June 14 statewide primary election. As voters consider their choices, we have teamed up with our partners on the Las Vegas Sun Editorial Board to offer our recommendations in select races. (Not all races include an endorsement.)
Nye County and the Fifth Judicial District Court have been at loggerheads over whether weapons should be permitted inside county buildings that house courtrooms. Now, judges have filed a lawsuit against the Nye County commissioners who forced them into new chambers in order to preserve Second Amendment rights. Filed Tuesday,...
Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus’ legislation to enshrine the federal government's ban on bump stocks — devices that effectively convert some semiautomatic weapons to fully automatic — into law, passed in a bipartisan U.S. House vote Wednesday but faces an uphill battle in the Senate.
This weekend in Henderson, organizers will stage the Henderson LGBTQ+ Pride Fest. Pride festivals typically happen in most large cities during the month of June. With more than 300,000 people, Henderson is the second largest city in Nevada. But several things will be missing from this Pride celebration. For one,...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Two vending machines containing free COVID-19 self-test kits have been installed in Southern Nevada as part of the CDC’s initiative to address COVID-19 health disparities. The vending machines are located at the lobby of the RTC Bonneville Transit Center in Las Vegas as well as...
Pahrump is an old western town — much of its immediate surroundings including Amargosa are even older. Many have come and gone in the past decades, leaving behind what paranormal experts call “residual energy.”. For Charissa Horton and her team of spirit seekers, no two paranormal experiences are...
