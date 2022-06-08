UMWA to join forces with WV School Service Personnel

TRIANGLE, Va. – The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) is looking to join forces with the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association (WVSSPA), officials announced Wednesday.

The UMWA International Executive Board voted unanimously, this week, to pursue a partnership with the WVSSPA , which covers active and retired workers in a variety of occupations: office work, school transportation, general maintenance, custodial care, school lunch and teacher aides.

UMWA President Cecil Roberts

“West Virginia’s school service personnel have weathered recent attacks from the West Virginia Legislature with charter schools, school vouchers and the discontinuation of payroll dues deduction,” read a news release from the UMWA .

“The UMWA has always fought to better the lives of working-class families in West Virginia. This affiliation will give the WVSSPA the backing of the greatest Labor Union in the country. I believe this partnership will strengthen the labor movement in Appalachia and will give a strong voice to thousands of school service personnel.” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts

WVSSPA’s membership delegation ratified the partnership, at its general assembly, on June 3, 2022.

