Severe weather expected to hit Memphis area

UPDATE, 8:43 a.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of the News Channel 3 viewing area, including much of eastern Arkansas and Tunica County, Miss.

► Check severe weather alerts as they update here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week’s unsettled weather pattern continues as severe weather moves through the Mid-South.

The Memphis-area is under a ‘slight’ risk, which is level 2 out of 5, for severe weather on Wednesday.

Strong storms will be likely between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions, and download the WREG Weather App for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.