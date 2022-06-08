Chavez, Mahan lead in San Jose mayor’s race

SAN JOSE ( KRON ) – Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose city Councilman Matt Mahan are leading in the racer to see who will be heading to November’s general election race for San Jose mayor.

Incumbent Sam Liccardo is ineligible to run again due to term limits.

39.3% of voters backed Chavez, and 31.9% backed Mahan, according to preliminary election returns late Tuesday. San Jose city Councilman Raul Peralez, who represents downtown San Jose, won only 8.4% and thus will not be moving on to the run off, despite winning the endorsement of most of his colleagues.

Mahan joined the city council last year and represents the Almaden Valley, Blossom Valley, and Vista Park neighborhoods. He is running on a platform of accountability in government. Chavez represents downtown, east and south San Jose on the county level, and was a past vice mayor of the city, and president of the county board of supervisors.

