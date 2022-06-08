Free guided tours of butterfly habitat at Ft. Indiantown Gap
By James Wesser
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting in July, The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wildlife staff will be providing free guided tours of the only population of the Rare Regal Fritillary Butterfly in the eastern United States at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG), near Annville, Lebanon County....
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of everything Pennsylvania has to offer, Proudly PA was held Saturday at Fort Hunter Park. Attendees were able to taste locally sourced foods while enjoying music, local wine, craft beer, and distilled spirits were also available. Crafts, as well as other unique items, were also featured at the event,
This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
The impact of Hurricane Agnes on June 22, 1972, on Berks County will be commemorated at a program on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. at The Yocum Library at Reading Area Community College. Retired Reading Fire Chief William Rehr, a volunteer firefighter who assisted in many serious calls...
Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
LITITZ, Pa. — Inflation has been driving up the price of nearly everything in recent months, including travel. The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows airfare costs spiked 18.6% from March to April of this year. That's why FOX43 is showing you destinations in your...
(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
One summer pest is coming back and headed to feast on your trees. Spotted lanternfly season has returned and Harrisburg has advice for residents on how to eliminate the invasive species. According to Harrisburg Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director David Baker, this year’s lanternfly season will be just as bad...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Expo Center is set to host a free dental clinic from June 10 through June 11, 2022. The group Mission of Mercy PA provides professional dental services to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis. Mission of Mercy PA is prepared to help...
Have you heard what’s changing the game for farmers? Trees!. Plant Trees On Stream Banks To Improve And Protect Water Quality. Trees are workhorses on a farm. Stream bank trees improve and protect local water quality. Their strong roots help keep soil in place, their leaves provide shade and a natural fence for grazing animals and livestock and fruit and nut species can provide an entirely new crop for farmers.
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know that Hersheypark actually has a boardwalk?. Tucked away in the back of the park is the sweetest water playground on earth. This 11-acre water park is called The Boardwalk At Hersheypark. This area was opened in 2007 and was in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Hersheypark.
YORK, Pa. — Mission of Mercy PA is providing free dental care in York. Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center has been turned into a dentist's office for the two-day clinic. Many of the people who turned up on Friday hadn't been to a dentist for years....
Have you ever been in Chicago and tried to buy an authentic Philly cheese steak? Or walked around downtown Gettysburg wishing there was a place you could purchase, say, a pair of nice high heels? You probably know the feeling — neither can be done. Well, that’s exactly the...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A beach at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County has been closed after the water as found to have high levels of bacteria. The Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure of Tatman Run Beach Friday evening after a water sample taken from the beach area contained the […]
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new set of townhomes in Gettysburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 8. Gettysburg Overlook is a community with 112 luxury townhomes that sit along Old Mill Road. Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up...
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Diane Carroll of Annville said she added the 1-year-old pit bull to their pack last October. “I believe in rescuing first,” Diane says. So she put out some feelers to...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A roadside historical marker installed less than a year ago to honor a gay rights pioneer has been removed after a Pennsylvania senator complained about an online history describing the man’s memories of his early sexual encounter with a younger boy. The marker in honor...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a partially filled chocolate tank. A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. after both fell into the tank. The condition of both victims is unknown at this time, but both were taken to area hospitals.
A central Pennsylvania company and its Dutch brand of potato bread has rolled into a national controversy over its political ties. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Franklin County supplies its pillowy bread products to restaurants across the country, including Shake Shack, the international burger chain. Now customers and celebrity chefs across the nation are objecting to Martin’s support of Trump-endorsed Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano.
