Free guided tours of butterfly habitat at Ft. Indiantown Gap

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting in July, The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wildlife staff will be providing free guided tours of the only population of the Rare Regal Fritillary Butterfly in the eastern United States at Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG), near Annville, Lebanon County....

