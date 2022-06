FARGO (KVRR) – We’re about to start seeing a lot more of one of Minnesota’s most famous faces in downtown Fargo, three stories’ worth of Bob Dylan, to be precise. The new mural, by San Pedro, California-based artist Jules Muck, appeared this week on the Viking Hotel Building, now known as the Bison Apartments, in the 400-block of Broadway.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO