Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 98 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 8:59 am, Officers investigated a report of what sounded like a gunshot in the area of the 500 block of Elmdale Road. Officers were unable to locate source. 9:28 am, Subject in the...
Three arrests were made after the execution of a search warrant on Friday, June 10, in Pettis County. According to the Sedalia Police Department, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Tactical Entry Unit and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue to serve a search warrant related to a drug investigation. The search warrant stemmed from a two-month investigation by members of the Crime Resolution Unit into the distribution of methamphetamine.
A Chillicothe man faces two counts of felony first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury after he allegedly struck a woman in the face and strangled her on June 8th. No bond is allowed for 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson. A probable cause statement accuses Batson of hitting the woman in...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported several recent arrests. Two of Livingston County’s Most Wanted were recently arrested. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on June 9th by authorities in California on a warrant for alleged Rape or Attempted Rape-1st degree. Bond is denied by the court. Mr. Buss has been on our Most Wanted list since March 11th of this year. He will be extradited as soon as possible.
A two-vehicle accident in Adair County left a Milan man with minor injuries Friday evening. State Troopers investigated the accident that happened about 5:15 pm on Highway 6, west of Kirksville. According to the report, a 21-year-old Kirksville woman was stopped in traffic and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Lloyd A Raygor of Milan. Both vehicles went off the road. The Kirksville woman was not injured. Raygor had minor injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a safety belt.
Three men were arrested after a traffic stop in Sedalia on Tuesday, June 7. According to a press release from the Sedalia Police Department, Crime Resolution Unit detectives noticed a passenger in the back seat trying to hide his face and provide a false name. He was found to be 41-year-old David J. Dotson with an active Morgan County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, with a $100,000 cash or surety bond.
GOWER, MO – Three vehicles were involved in an accident that resulted in two people being injured, one seriously, near Gower around mid-morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three vehicles were all northbound on US 169, 4 miles north of Gower. Two of the vehicles were stopped in traffic. 30 year old Macy Chadd of Cameron attempted to make a turn into a private driveway. Another vehicle, driven by 29 year old Anna Plackemeier, hit the back of another vehicle that was behind Chadd’s vehicle in traffic. 71 year old Russell Plummer of Gower was the driver of that vehicle. He received moderate injuries in the chain reaction impact. 71 year old Diana Plummer of Gower was also in his vehicle and was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Saturday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Polaris UTV driven by Derek W. Scott, 26, Strasburg, was southbound on South Shimel Road just north of East 187th Street. The UTV had a...
A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday. At about 2:00 pm, Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 46-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe on a warrant for alleged DWI. Bond was set at $30,000, cash only. At about 3:15 pm,...
A Trenton man was taken to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton after a one-car accident at 18th and Bolser streets in Trenton on June 7th. Trenton Police Officer Chanse Houghton reports emergency medical services took the driver, 67-year-old Donald Gene Ragan, to the hospital for a medical evaluation. The...
ANDREW COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Friday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Toyota RAV4 driven by Janice T. Stewart, 70, Savannah, was northbound on Business 71 at CR 345 five miles south of Savannah. The SUV rear-ended...
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged confrontation after reported careless and imprudent driving Saturday evening, June 4th and dealt with an allegedly disruptive juvenile on June 6th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office was responding to the careless and imprudent driving in Ludlow, but the only...
A Platte City woman was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant accusing her of drug possession. According to Troop A of the highway Patrol, at 5:30 P.M. Thursday they arrested 36-year-old Platte City resident Natalie R. Fox on a Jackson County felony warrant for possession. Fox was booked into the...
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announces the recent arrest of three fugitives, including one who allegedly fled to California to avoid being arrested. Fifty-eight-year-old Todd Michael Buss of Chillicothe was arrested by authorities in California on June 9th on a Livingston County warrant for alleged felony first-degree rape or attempted rape. Bond was denied by the court. Buss will be extradited once he has completed the out-of-state extradition process. He had been on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list since March 11th.
An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 36-year-old James R. Shull Jr. is wanted for failure to appear for trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and failure to obey a traffic control device. Shull is described as white and about 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds.
A 36-year-old Sedalia woman charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, has a court proceeding scheduled. A probable-cause statement says, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
A 31-year-old Independence man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities were dispatched to the report of a female calling 9-1-1 and saying she needed a doctor in Lafayette County. A Lexington Police report says on Sunday, June 5, 2022, an officer was notified while en route that the female...
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday evening, Officers located an envelope outside the Police Department with an ID located within it. A found property report was taken and the ID was placed into evidence. Sedalia Police responded with the Sedalia Fire Department to a fire...
