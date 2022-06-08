Valley Regional High School Announces Top Ranking Seniors

The following students have been named to the Haddam-Killingworth High School Third Quarter Honor Roll:. High Honors: Norianis Allen, Evan Thomas Baird, Duncan Paul Beauchamp, Alyssa Rose Bredefeld, Eve Elizabeth Ceplenski, Hadley Grayce Commerford, Andrew Thomas Conti, Ly-Linh Anh Criscuolo, Ava James DiMatteo, Ryan Scott Duncanson, Jacqueline Grace Flaherty, Andrew Steven Fleig, Madison Elizabeth Fontanella, Andrew Vincent Hedges, Yumiko Lillian Imai, Trevor Anthony Izzo, Madeline May Keithan-Resnick, Charles Armstrong Koepke, Caitlin Elizabeth Lamy, Madison Marie LaTouche, Bryan Parmelee Leslie, Riley James Mack, Melissa Lynn Manley, Kyla Reese Mazzotta, James Walker McCarthy, Joseph A Mercier, Greyson Matthew Merola, Brianna Marie Minervino, Lilianne Irene Nelligan, Grayson William Norman, Laura Jocelyn Rauscher, Libby Riggs, Hayden Phoenix Smith, Audrey Catherine Snyder, Emily Maria Sorrentino, Leah Grace Sosnowski, Scarlett Grace Strom, Kylie Ann Studzinski, Olivia Lee Swanson, Ava Rose Tassmer, Julia Florence Thelen, Chloé Alexandra Totman, Isabella Ann Virgulto, Alexis Lori Wettemann, Olivia Elaine Wettemann, Benjamin Andrew Williams, Samuel Michael Young, and Jayden Michael Zaitoun.
