Middlesex County, CT

Valley Regional High School Announces Top Ranking Seniors

 3 days ago

Valley Regional High School Principal Michael Barile is pleased to announce the three...

Haddam-Killingworth High School 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

The following students have been named to the Haddam-Killingworth High School Third Quarter Honor Roll:. High Honors: Norianis Allen, Evan Thomas Baird, Duncan Paul Beauchamp, Alyssa Rose Bredefeld, Eve Elizabeth Ceplenski, Hadley Grayce Commerford, Andrew Thomas Conti, Ly-Linh Anh Criscuolo, Ava James DiMatteo, Ryan Scott Duncanson, Jacqueline Grace Flaherty, Andrew Steven Fleig, Madison Elizabeth Fontanella, Andrew Vincent Hedges, Yumiko Lillian Imai, Trevor Anthony Izzo, Madeline May Keithan-Resnick, Charles Armstrong Koepke, Caitlin Elizabeth Lamy, Madison Marie LaTouche, Bryan Parmelee Leslie, Riley James Mack, Melissa Lynn Manley, Kyla Reese Mazzotta, James Walker McCarthy, Joseph A Mercier, Greyson Matthew Merola, Brianna Marie Minervino, Lilianne Irene Nelligan, Grayson William Norman, Laura Jocelyn Rauscher, Libby Riggs, Hayden Phoenix Smith, Audrey Catherine Snyder, Emily Maria Sorrentino, Leah Grace Sosnowski, Scarlett Grace Strom, Kylie Ann Studzinski, Olivia Lee Swanson, Ava Rose Tassmer, Julia Florence Thelen, Chloé Alexandra Totman, Isabella Ann Virgulto, Alexis Lori Wettemann, Olivia Elaine Wettemann, Benjamin Andrew Williams, Samuel Michael Young, and Jayden Michael Zaitoun.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Longtime Staffers Retiring at Valley Regional High School

This year’s recent School-to-Career Partnership breakfast was special for Mary Hambor, and for a good reason: It was her last. After 30 years of service at Valley Regional High School (VRHS), and 38 in all as an educator, Hambor, the school’s career coordinator, is retiring. She has also been the school advisor for Interact, Rotary’s service club for young people from 12 to 18 years of age.
BRANFORD, CT
Local school district votes to delay high school start time

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Old Saybrook Board of Education has voted to delay the start of the school day for the high school beginning this fall. On Friday, the district announced that the school day at Old Saybrook High School will move from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning with the 2022-23 school […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
West Hartford Board of Education Approves Mascot Name Changes

When the Conard and Hall sports teams take to the fields, pools, tracks, trails, courts, and courses next fall, they will be known by new names. Despite a last minute lawsuit attempting to stop the West Hartford Board of Education from changing the names of their high school mascots, the board approved the Hall Titans and the Conard Red Wolves bidding adieu to the Native American mascot names.
2022 CIAC Baseball State Championship Preview Capsules

2022 CIAC Baseball State Championship Preview Capsules. Tickets: $10 / $5 students, senior citizens. Online purchase only. WHO: No. 4 Southington (21-3) vs No. 3 Warde (24-3) ON THE AIR/WEB: NFHS Network (subscription) HOW THEY GOT HERE: Southington: Def. McMahon 3-1; Hall 4-1; Newington 4-0; Danbury 6-0. Warde: Def. Simsbury...
Monroe educator is Connecticut’s Middle School Science Teacher of the Year

MONROE, CT — Melissa Carter grew up in Monroe and went on to embark on a 19-year-teaching career after graduating from Masuk High School with the Class of ’98. In the Monroe public school district, she is among the original teachers to start the Jockey Hollow Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Academy 11 years ago.
MONROE, CT
East Windsor ready to use eminent domain to get Showcase site

EAST WINDSOR — The Board of Selectmen has taken initial steps to press for development of the former Showcase Cinemas property using eminent domain. The Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans, under the joint tribal venture of MMCT, currently own the land. “We have tried to be reasonable with the...
2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UConn orthopedic surgeon named to women's leadership fellowship

Katherine Coyner, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and professor at Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health, was named as a fellow for the Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine program for women. The one-year fellowship is designed to prepare women for senior leadership positions in healthcare, according to a June 9...
FARMINGTON, CT
OP-ED | White Supremacy Is A Cancer And Connecticut Has It, Too

After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
BRISTOL, CT
Two CT restaurants make 'America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
CONNECTICUT STATE
11 ice cream places worth an afternoon drive in Connecticut

Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES OFFICE OF HEALTH STRATEGY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR VICTORIA VELTRI TO LEAVE STATE SERVICE

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut Office of Health Strategy Executive Director Victoria Veltri will be stepping down from her role in state government at the end of this month to pursue a new professional opportunity. Veltri has accepted a position as executive director of the Malta House of Care, a private, nonprofit medical clinic that provides high-quality, free primary healthcare to uninsured adults in Greater Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
The Stony Creek Singers Present World Premiere

The Stony Creek Singers under the direction of its music director Frank Vasi will present the world premiere of Vasi’s “Our Better Angels,” a work for chorus, soloists and orchestra, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at The Stony Creek Congregational Church, 192 Thimble Islands Road, Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
TORRINGTON, CT

