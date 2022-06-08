Valley Regional High School Announces Top Ranking Seniors

This year’s recent School-to-Career Partnership breakfast was special for Mary Hambor, and for a good reason: It was her last. After 30 years of service at Valley Regional High School (VRHS), and 38 in all as an educator, Hambor, the school’s career coordinator, is retiring. She has also been the school advisor for Interact, Rotary’s service club for young people from 12 to 18 years of age.

