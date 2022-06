HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This week is U.S. Bedbug Awareness Week and a local foundation is trying to raise funds to eradicate bedbugs in Reno County. "We received a grant from the Hutchinson Community Foundation," said Sleep Tight Foundation Board Member Kate Lewis. "It was in the amount of about $5000. We've already used some of that for a family. We estimate that grant will run out by the end of summer."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO