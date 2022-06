The Wausau Woodchucks fell to 0-3 Wednesday after a 5-3 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks. The hometown team led early but was unable to hold on or generate a late comeback. Dean Bittner (Mesa CC) got the Chucks off to a positive start with a leadoff single. He would advance to third on a wild pitch before Tre Hondras (John A. Logan) drove him in to give Wausau their first lead of the season.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO