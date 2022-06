Biden has overseen one of the worst increases in inflation in almost half a century. His approach to tackling the problem has lurched from denying it to blaming it on supply chain disruptions, to blaming it on the energy industry, to now blaming it on Putin. Yet fiscal irresponsibility, scatter-gun government spending, a throttled energy industry, and an increase of the money supply by a factor of 10 since the financial crisis by the fed are the key drivers for the inflation rates that are hurting the average consumer. For that, it is our federal government that must accept the blame, starting with President Biden himself, but also including our federal reserve.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO