EDINBURG — “We wish we didn’t have to have a presentation like this.”. Noel Oliveira’s words echoed across the room filled with first responders, educators and parents who sat here at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance for a presentation Wednesday designed to save lives, a presentation that’s becoming more and more of a necessity following the Uvalde shooting massacre in May that claimed 21 lives at a local school.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO