Family warned they could not fly home for more than a month

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family stranded in Tenerife following a flight cancellation say they were warned a replacement flight might not be available for a month and a half. Zoe and Karl Parnell, from Blackwell in Derbyshire, flew to the island for a holiday on 31 May. They were due to return...

Rascel47
3d ago

the air lines should be responsible for taking care of there passengers rooms and food and trying to get them a flight back home it's not the passengers fault that they canceled the flight

connie Powell
3d ago

We bought flight insurance from a replicable company and had our flight canceled due to staff shortages and noone was liable! ( the airlines or the insurance Co. ). what good was flight insurance!

# Israelite
3d ago

I hate it for them but I'm sure they weren't alone in this. From what I'm hearing, pilots are few and have been forced into retirement. People, worse is coming. We all will be forced into uncomfortable situations. All I know is it's best to show your children how to be calm and humble. The worst feeling in the world is to see Mom and Dad upset. That's a lonely feeling because they are supposed to represent stability in an unstable world .

BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
The Independent

Malta to Barcelona to Dublin to London: One family’s nightmare 30-hour journey after easyJet cancels flight

Amid this month’s mass flight cancellations, one easyJet customer has spoken out about a nightmare journey home from Malta - where he, his wife and their two children were forced to spend 30 hours in transit at an extra cost of £2,000.On Monday morning, Tom Rawstorne woke up on the last day of his Malta holiday to find that his flight home had been cancelled overnight, with eight hours’ notice. “According to their initial email, we had the option of switching to another of their flights ‘for free’,” wrote Mr Rawstorne in the Daily Mail. “Except that the first one...
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
