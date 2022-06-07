ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordheim, TX

Knetig named 2022 Nordheim valedictorian

Cuero Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter recently achieving a major goal, being named the 2022 Nordheim valedictorian, Jesicca Knetig sat down to discuss her high school years and what led up to her achievement. “My main interest through high...

Cuero Record

CHS Valedictorian to attend Texas A&M

The amount of hard work and obstacles faced to obtain the ultimate goal can be extremely rewarding once everything is in the rear-view mirror. Over the past four years, Cuero High School senior, and now graduate, Brodde Stanford has been on a mission to achieve the highest academic rank in his class. As countless hours of studying, learning, and participating in extracurricular activities have all come and gone, the accumulation aspect of things has helped Stanford achieve a goal he has been working towards for years: being dubbed as the CHS class of 2022 valedictorian.
Cuero Record

Amy Buesing Lynch

Amy Buesing Lynch went to be with our heavenly father on Monday, June 6, at the age of 40. She was born July 25, 1981, in Victoria to Laverne and Virginia Smart Buesing. She was a graduate of Yorktown High School and a licensed vocational nurse. Amy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cuero Record

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr.

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr., 88, of Victoria passed away on June 7. He was born July 21, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Oble and Lucy Wilson. He married Alice Fern Helms on March 19, 1964, in Port O’Connor. Charles proudly served his country in the Coast Guard working as a Seaman and a lighthouse keeper. After serving three years, he then transferred services to the US Air Force and retired in 1995 as a Tech Sergeant. Charles then became a kindergarten teacher for Cuero ISD for 17 years and retired in 1995. Mr. Wilson was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. He lived a full, eventful life full of purpose with humor and grace. He truly lived life to the fullest every single day.
Cuero Record

Gregorio “Shorty” Yanes

Gregorio “Shorty” Yanes, 89, of Yorktown passed away Monday, June 6. He was born December 14, 1932, in Yorktown to the late Jose and Antonia Villarreal Yanes. He loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Ramona; daughters, Yoli Dederichs (David) and Patti Yanes, all from McKinney; grandchildren, Rebecca and Davie Dederichs; sister, Rachel Molina of Austin and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cuero Record

Roland John Perez

Roland John Perez, 42, of Cuero passed away Monday, June 6. He was born September 25, 1979 in Cuero to Julian Santos Perez, Sr. and Maria Pena Perez. He was a warehouse worker for DeWitt County Producers. He loved sports and was a Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs fan. He was also a sports and shoe collector. Aside from his love for sports and shoes, his greatest love was spending time with his children, girlfriend and family.
CUERO, TX

