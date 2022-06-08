ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Stamford Downtown finds new home for summer farmers’ market

By Verónica Del Valle
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — The annual Downtown Stamford Farmers Market has found a bigger home. The annual event will move from Prospect Street to Veterans Memorial Park for the Summer 2022 season, according to an announcement from the...

stamfordplus.com

HedgeFun in Stamford Downtown has Arrived

STAMFORD , CT – HedgeFun in Stamford Downtown presented by Reckson & Cappelli Organization, a whimsical outdoor sculpture exhibit, will transform the Downtown with adorable animal topiaries on display this summer. Stamford Downtown Special Services District has installed 16 animal topiaries on the streets and parks of the Downtown. The topiaries are on display for enjoyment by thousands of area residents and visitors June through September, 2022.
Register Citizen

Photos: Pride in the Park returns to Norwalk

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several thousand people were expected Saturday at Mathews Park for the return of the Pride in the Park festival. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned with a silent disco, beer garden and more than 50 vendors. The event was headlined by three drag performers and supported by title sponsor Leonard-Litz LGBTQ foundation.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH.com

Shelton Gift Boutique opens, features local artists and crafters

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — From all that came out of the pandemic, support for small businesses was one of the positives. So much so, that a Shelton man has now opened a gift shop specially designed to showcase the work of local entrepreneurs. It’s called the Shelton Gift Boutique.
SHELTON, CT
WestfairOnline

Food truck event coming to Shelton

Celebrate Shelton will be hosting Food Trucks on the River, a mix of a la carte dining, live music and activities. The event will take place June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Shelton, with a rain date of June 19. This event is free to attend, with a $5 suggested donation.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

New Nyack Restaurant Praised For 'Flavorful, Delicious' Offerings

Opened for only seven weeks, a new Hudson Valley restaurant is quickly making a name for itself with plenty of five-star reviews. Rockland County's Taco Boys Mexican Grill, located in Nyack, is gaining traction with foodies and online reviewers for their fresh ingredients, flavorful dishes, and drinks. "This place is...
NYACK, NY
Register Citizen

Thousands expected for Norwalk’s Pride in the Park festival

NORWALK — Thousands of people are expected Saturday at Mathews Park for the return of the annual Pride in the Park festival. Pride in the Park, which is being coordinated by the Triangle Community Center, will run from noon to 9 p.m. and feature three drag performers, more than 50 vendors, a beer garden, a VIP bar and more than seven hours of live performances and music. More than 7,000 people are expected to attend.
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

204 Flax Hill Road

The IVE at 204 Flax - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features, and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95, and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list

(WFSB) - 2 Connecticut spots landed on a list of “America’s 30 best lobster rolls.”. It starts with a quarter pound of fresh lobster, a little lemon, a whole lot of melted butter, and, of course, these waterfront views which create a crustacean combination that’s tough to beat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Southbury Diner Named Best in Connecticut 2022 By Food & Wine

Congratulations are in order for the hard working folks slinging the eggs and coffee on Main Street South in Southbury, the diner they work so hard in has just been recognized by Food and Wine Magazine as the Best Diner in Connecticut for 2022. Laurel Diner, located at 544 Main...
Register Citizen

Business briefs, June 12, 2022

THOMASTON - Thomaston Savings Bank sponsored the 5th annual Susan B. Anthony Project Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® event, held May 22 on the Litchfield green. A group of male officers and executives from Thomaston Savings Bank put on red pumps for photos to promote the event and the Bank created a team, including President and CEO, Stephen Lewis, to participate in the walk.
LITCHFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Norwalk History comes alive on Wall Street on June 14!

History comes alive on Wall Street - come see how the past can inform the future!. We are fortunate to have history experts from the NORWALK PUBLIC LIBRARY History Room at the Wall Street Design Kick-off to explain the rich history of Wall Street through a special exhibit of images.
NORWALK, CT
105.5 The Wolf

A Local Legend Has the Fattest Grinders in All of Connecticut

Please forgive me D'Amelio and Nardelli families. Also, I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I'm about to say to Ann's Deli, Katz's Deli, and Sweet Bella. This simple Waterbury boy has moved to Torrington, and I've finally tried a grinder from a longtime local legend that my new neighbors have been telling me about, and damn, I'm going to stick around for awhile.
TORRINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Breakfast-Coffee Spot Opens On Whitney

After sampling three ​“amazing” drinks, Lily Kitfield-Vernon knew she had found that ​“new local spot” within walking distance she’d been waiting for. Kitfield-Vernon ordered those three drinks (an iced mocha, iced green tea, and an iced coffee) at Poppy’s Coffee + Kitchen which opened last week at 374 Whitney Ave.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctbites.com

Haven Hot Chicken Opening June 18th in Orange CT

Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, has announced its opening of a second location in Orange, Connecticut. The Grand Opening weekend kicks off on June 18, featuring family friendly activities and giveaways. Located at 550 Boston Post Road, the 1400 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
ORANGE, CT

