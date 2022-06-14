ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Four Natural Ways for Seniors to Get Better Sleep

seniordirectory.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the United States, millions of adults struggle with insomnia and other sleep disorders. However, seniors are particularly prone to these issues. The increase in sleep disturbances may be caused by medications, pain, or the stress of retirement. Whatever the cause, it’s important for seniors to seek out natural...

seniordirectory.com

Comments / 21

Related
Glamour

15 Natural Sleep Aids to Help Give You the Best Rest of Your Life

Falling asleep can be tough, which is why so many people turn to natural sleep aids. No matter how many sheep we count or how much exercise we get during the day, sometimes our bodies just don’t want to turn off. And yet it’s vital for our mental and physical health to get a good night’s sleep.
HEALTH
Cancer Health

Light Therapy for Better Sleep

Customized light therapy may improve sleep quality for breast cancer survivors. Both cancer and its treatments can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythms, leading to fatigue and sleep disturbances. In fact, as many as one third of cancer survivors experience sleep problems. Horng-Shiuann Wu, PhD, of the College of Nursing...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pm Senior Health#Pm Older Adults Lifestyle#Sleep Disorder#Sleeping Pills#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Drugs#Senior Health#Tart
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Popular Vitamin Causing The Human Eye To Attack Itself

Experts have warned that a popular vitamin supplement could raise the risk of BLINDNESS. Vitamin supplements are meant to provide the body with the vitamins it requires for maximum health. One problem with the pills is that they are not regulated, which means that many boosters have high concentrations of ingredients that could be harmful. Another common problem is inappropriate dosing. With some supplements, failure to follow the directions could result in “severe vision” loss.
HEALTH
CNET

Best Vitamins for Hair Growth for 2022

Your hair goes through a lot -- brushing, styling, cutting, washing and maybe even dye or heat. It can represent your self-expression or simply be a piece of who you are. Either way, taking good care of your hair is essential. We all want our hair to be as shiny...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy