Each spring is filled with high school and college graduation ceremonies and this year one local graduation ceremony also included an enlistment ceremony for one Westfield Technical Academy graduate. James Coach was able to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another as he enlisted with the 104th Fighter Wing at his graduation ceremony from the aviation maintenance technology program, held on May 26 at the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO