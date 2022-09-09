The best cheap gaming laptop deals in September 2022

These days building a PC or even outright buying a prebuilt is an expensive proposition, and that's a burden on your wallet that doesn't seem like it's going to lighten up anytime soon with the way the graphics card market is. You want to game, but you're also a reasonable person and that's okay. Look to cheap gaming laptops to solve your problems because you can get a whole lot of power, portability, and pixels without paying too much at all. The main focus of a gaming laptop is the graphics card, and while that does usually mean you're paying a bit more than a laptop with integrated graphics you're also getting a lot more out of it. Good gaming laptop deals can help offset that cost, too, if you know where to look.

Finding a gaming laptop is pretty easy because all the major retailers sell them. What we've put together for you here is a list of some of the best machines that also happen to be on sale or just going for a reasonable price to begin with. We keep an eye on all the big retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. Sometimes we'll find great deals from manufacturer websites, too, like Dell or Lenovo. There's a lot of white noise out there, so we sort through it to get the best options available at any given moment.

When you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, try and narrow down exactly what you want. In addition to the graphics card, what sort of processing speed do you want? How much storage do you need? If you plan on doing some streaming or content creating, maybe RAM will be a priority for you. The money spent at this price point directly correlates to the power and speed you're going to be able to get out of the laptop.

The best gaming laptop deals of the week:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop $881 $549 at eBay

The antonline eBay seller is a reputable one for laptops, and this is one of the best deals we can find for a machine that includes a discrete GPU (the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650). It also has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop $900 $544 at eBay

You can do a surprising amount of gaming on this laptop considering the price thanks to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and the 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop $900 $579.99 at eBay

Another great deal from antonline, an authorized MSI seller. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop $800 $599 at Walmart

This machine includes an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also has a nice, large, 17.3-inch display for you to game on.

Lenovo Legion 5i laptop $1,030 $749 at Walmart

You get a laptop with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card as well.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i $1,135 $749.99 at Lenovo

The IdeaPad 3i is one of Lenovo's newest gen laptops, and it comes with new gen tech. You get a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The 15.6-inch display on an IPS panel has 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is good for gamers.

Acer Nitro 5 refurbished $1,330 $899.99 at eBay

One of the best deals on this page because not only are you getting a discount just for the laptop being refurbished, but there's also a promotion going on that takes an additional 12% off during checkout. The laptop comes from Acer's official eBay store, too, so you're covered.

HP Pavilion gaming laptop $1,000 $749.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion has a built-in Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which means you can use that beautiful 16-inch display with 1080p resolution for some gaming. It also has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 32GB Optane Intel memory.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $799.99 at Amazon

Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop $1,200 $839.99 at eBay

This deal comes directly through Lenovo's official eBay store. You get a laptop with a 16-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card for gaming.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop $1,350 $849.99 at eBay

Sold through Acer's official refurbished eBay store. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

MSI Sword 144Hz laptop $950 $849.99 at Best Buy

The 15.6-inch display has 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great since it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 to help give you a great experience when gaming. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM.

Dell G15RE gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

This machine includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It has a built-in webcam, a backlit keyboard, and a USB-C port in addition to other USB ports.

Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

The laptop has an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Plus it's down to a great price.

Dell G15 gaming laptop $1,469 $949.99 at Dell

Dell's regular daily deals include some great discounts for gamers, like this G15 gaming laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop $1,166 $999.99 at Amazon

The Legion 5 includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

ASUS TUF Dash 15 laptop $1,300 $999.99 at Amazon

A great combination of Thunderbolt 4 ports, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and even the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an RTX 3060 graphics card for gaming.

New G15 gaming laptop $1,339 $1,099.99 at Dell

Grab this machine with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, a 512GB SSD with NVMe tech, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It also includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, and more!

Dell Inspiron 14 $1,110 $1,011.99 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Pro, USB-C ports, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop $1,500 $1,110 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more.

Gigabyte Aorus laptop $1,600 $1,233.99 at eBay

The keys for this laptop are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the 15.6-inch display with a 360Hz refresh rate, which will make every gaming experience a smooth one. It also has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and more.

Refurb Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop $1,800 $1,374.99 at eBay

This deal comes from the Razer store. Similar refurbs go for around $1,800 or more at other retailers. You get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid state drive, and a ridiculous 64GB RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop $1,500 $1,389.99 at Best Buy

This is a powerful laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card keeps you playing your favorite games, too.

Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,400 $1,099.99 at eBay

This deal comes through Best Buy's eBay store. The laptop includes a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for some gaming time.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 laptop $1,970 $1,549.99 at eBay

This is a powerful gaming laptop that also happens to be down to quite the low price thanks to authorized Lenovo dealer, antonline. You get a display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The GPU is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.