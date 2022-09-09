ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The best cheap gaming laptop deals in September 2022

By John Levite
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

These days building a PC or even outright buying a prebuilt is an expensive proposition, and that's a burden on your wallet that doesn't seem like it's going to lighten up anytime soon with the way the graphics card market is. You want to game, but you're also a reasonable person and that's okay. Look to cheap gaming laptops to solve your problems because you can get a whole lot of power, portability, and pixels without paying too much at all. The main focus of a gaming laptop is the graphics card, and while that does usually mean you're paying a bit more than a laptop with integrated graphics you're also getting a lot more out of it. Good gaming laptop deals can help offset that cost, too, if you know where to look.

Finding a gaming laptop is pretty easy because all the major retailers sell them. What we've put together for you here is a list of some of the best machines that also happen to be on sale or just going for a reasonable price to begin with. We keep an eye on all the big retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. Sometimes we'll find great deals from manufacturer websites, too, like Dell or Lenovo. There's a lot of white noise out there, so we sort through it to get the best options available at any given moment.

When you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, try and narrow down exactly what you want. In addition to the graphics card, what sort of processing speed do you want? How much storage do you need? If you plan on doing some streaming or content creating, maybe RAM will be a priority for you. The money spent at this price point directly correlates to the power and speed you're going to be able to get out of the laptop.

The best gaming laptop deals of the week:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrK11_0g4GAce400

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop $881 $549 at eBay

The antonline eBay seller is a reputable one for laptops, and this is one of the best deals we can find for a machine that includes a discrete GPU (the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650). It also has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMfeS_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop $900 $544 at eBay

You can do a surprising amount of gaming on this laptop considering the price thanks to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and the 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU1Z9_0g4GAce400

MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop $900 $579.99 at eBay

Another great deal from antonline, an authorized MSI seller. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOveM_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop $800 $599 at Walmart

This machine includes an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also has a nice, large, 17.3-inch display for you to game on. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJOUW_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5i laptop $1,030 $749 at Walmart

You get a laptop with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRnxh_0g4GAce400

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i $1,135 $749.99 at Lenovo

The IdeaPad 3i is one of Lenovo's newest gen laptops, and it comes with new gen tech. You get a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The 15.6-inch display on an IPS panel has 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is good for gamers. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HKMB_0g4GAce400

Acer Nitro 5 refurbished $1,330 $899.99 at eBay

One of the best deals on this page because not only are you getting a discount just for the laptop being refurbished, but there's also a promotion going on that takes an additional 12% off during checkout. The laptop comes from Acer's official eBay store, too, so you're covered. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEK2u_0g4GAce400

HP Pavilion gaming laptop $1,000 $749.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion has a built-in Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which means you can use that beautiful 16-inch display with 1080p resolution for some gaming. It also has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 32GB Optane Intel memory. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJAWN_0g4GAce400

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $799.99 at Amazon

Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8h80_0g4GAce400

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop $1,200 $839.99 at eBay

This deal comes directly through Lenovo's official eBay store. You get a laptop with a 16-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card for gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Kag1_0g4GAce400

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop $1,350 $849.99 at eBay

Sold through Acer's official refurbished eBay store. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCTfC_0g4GAce400

MSI Sword 144Hz laptop $950 $849.99 at Best Buy

The 15.6-inch display has 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great since it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 to help give you a great experience when gaming. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2mSX_0g4GAce400

Dell G15RE gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

This machine includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It has a built-in webcam, a backlit keyboard, and a USB-C port in addition to other USB ports. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXFZ6_0g4GAce400

Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

The laptop has an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Plus it's down to a great price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzpk6_0g4GAce400

Dell G15 gaming laptop $1,469 $949.99 at Dell

Dell's regular daily deals include some great discounts for gamers, like this G15 gaming laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAS75_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop $1,166 $999.99 at Amazon

The Legion 5 includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXcZ6_0g4GAce400

ASUS TUF Dash 15 laptop $1,300 $999.99 at Amazon

A great combination of Thunderbolt 4 ports, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and even the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an RTX 3060 graphics card for gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naF5y_0g4GAce400

New G15 gaming laptop $1,339 $1,099.99 at Dell

Grab this machine with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, a 512GB SSD with NVMe tech, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It also includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, and more! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdhYj_0g4GAce400

Dell Inspiron 14 $1,110 $1,011.99 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Pro, USB-C ports, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqOUL_0g4GAce400

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop $1,500 $1,110 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ce5Dx_0g4GAce400

Gigabyte Aorus laptop $1,600 $1,233.99 at eBay

The keys for this laptop are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the 15.6-inch display with a 360Hz refresh rate, which will make every gaming experience a smooth one. It also has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADV4K_0g4GAce400

Refurb Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop $1,800 $1,374.99 at eBay

This deal comes from the Razer store. Similar refurbs go for around $1,800 or more at other retailers. You get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid state drive, and a ridiculous 64GB RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xiBQ_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop $1,500 $1,389.99 at Best Buy

This is a powerful laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card keeps you playing your favorite games, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vh4aW_0g4GAce400

Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,400 $1,099.99 at eBay

This deal comes through Best Buy's eBay store. The laptop includes a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for some gaming time. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lizfm_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 laptop $1,970 $1,549.99 at eBay

This is a powerful gaming laptop that also happens to be down to quite the low price thanks to authorized Lenovo dealer, antonline. You get a display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The GPU is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Best Buy#Gaming Laptops#Electronics Deals#Dell#Lenovo
Gamespot

MacBook Pro Gets Massive Discount At Best Buy

Apple products rarely receive meaningful discounts, but right now you can grab two of the company's excellent laptops at 20% off their regular retail price. Best Buy is selling both the 14- and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro for $400 less, which works out to $1,599 and $2,099 each, respectively.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to believe

Nvidia might be planning to launch a pair of different RTX 4080 graphics cards, supposedly equipped with 12GB and 16GB of video RAM, with both being released simultaneously if the latest from the rumor mill is to be believed. This comes from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Beelink U59 Mini PC review

At the low asking price, the U59 is a complete no-brainer for anyone wanting to create a Firewall or embedded presentation system. And, with 16GB of RAM, it’s also useable for basic PC tasks. Beelink is a Chinese PC maker founded in 2011 that came to broader prominence around...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
PC Gamer

The best wireless gaming earbuds

So you finally managed to bag a Steam Deck, now what are the best gaming earbuds to go with it?. The best gaming earbuds have long been a staple of mobile gaming enthusiasts. Jam some sound isolating buds into your ears and you can crush them candies or clash your clans with impunity. But it's only recently that it's made sense in the PC gaming realm. With the best gaming laptops (opens in new tab) finally offering genuine performance away from the plug and the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) delivering on the promise of mobile PCs, a discreet set of earbuds is now a worthwhile part of your gaming toolkit.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Intel says one of its 13th Gen CPUs will hit 6GHz out of the box

At least one of Intel’s forthcoming 13th-generation CPUs will be able to run at 6GHz at stock, Tom’s Hardware reports. The detail was shared in a slide onstage at Intel’s Technology Tour 2022, which also says it’ll be capable of hitting 8GHz when overclocked. Other improvements promised for this new generation, which is named Raptor Lake, include a 15 percent improvement in single-threaded performance, and a 41 percent improvement in multi-threaded performance.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4090 leak suggests a powerful GPU that could be a nightmare for PC builders

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card is the subject of a fresh benchmark leak showing that it could be nippy indeed, if the spillage is genuine, of course. Arm yourself with plentiful skepticism, then, particularly as the source is the Chiphell forums (opens in new tab) (over in China) – an outlet which has certainly provided some useful info in the past, but not one of the most reliable in our experience.
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

Save $40 on Apple’s latest iPad Air M1 with this deal at Amazon

Sure, laptops aren’t going anywhere, but there are still plenty of reasons to buy a tablet device in 2022 and the iPad Air M1 is definitely one worth considering. Apple’s iPads have led the industry when it comes to tablets for a while, but they’ve really hit their stride in the last year or two. Not only do some, like the iPad Air and iPad Pro, pack the same Apple Silicon M1 as the company’s MacBook laptops, like the MacBook Air M1, but iPadOS has continued to improve over time to offer more than just a “big iPhone” experience.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Nvidia's GTC keynote will kick off with a GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast

Jen-Hsun will likely introduce us to the first RTX 40-series GPU to kick off his keynote on September 20. Nvidia has just confirmed that it will be kicking off its GTC keynote with CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, opening it with a GeForce Beyond Special Broadcast. The effusive co-founder had already outlined that he would be sharing details about its new GeForce GPU architecture back on the company's last financial call, and with a teasing #projectbeyond tweet (opens in new tab) sent out earlier it almost confirmed that we'd have new RTX 40-series (opens in new tab) deets.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Intel's 13th Gen 13600 and below to be based on the older Alder Lake architecture

Only the 13600K, i7 and i9 ranges come with the Raptor Lake architecture. Just days ago, I said how excited I was about the upcoming Intel Core i5 13400 (opens in new tab). The addition of E cores is certainly the biggest improvement over our favorite budget CPU, the i5 12400 (opens in new tab), but there’s some new information that leads me to put an asterisk next to the word excited.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

DDR5 can improve PC gaming performance, but it’s still a useless upgrade

DDR5 — it’s all PC gamers can take about now that AMD Ryzen 7000 is about to launch. Although Intel has supported DDR5 since the launch of its 12th-gen Alder Lake processors, Ryzen 7000 is the catalyst that will kill last-gen DDR4 off for good. When you next upgrade your PC, you’ll need DDR5, but paying up for a faster kit of memory may not translate into real-world performance gains.
COMPUTERS
Windows Central

Windows Central

155
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy