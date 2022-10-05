The best cheap gaming laptop deals in October 2022

These days building a PC or even outright buying a prebuilt is an expensive proposition, and that's a burden on your wallet that doesn't seem like it's going to lighten up anytime soon with the way the graphics card market is. You want to game, but you're also a reasonable person and that's okay. Look to cheap gaming laptops to solve your problems because you can get a whole lot of power, portability, and pixels without paying too much at all. The main focus of a gaming laptop is the graphics card, and while that does usually mean you're paying a bit more than a laptop with integrated graphics you're also getting a lot more out of it. Good gaming laptop deals can help offset that cost, too, if you know where to look.

Finding a gaming laptop is pretty easy because all the major retailers sell them. What we've put together for you here is a list of some of the best machines that also happen to be on sale or just going for a reasonable price to begin with. We keep an eye on all the big retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. Sometimes we'll find great deals from manufacturer websites, too, like Dell or Lenovo. There's a lot of white noise out there, so we sort through it to get the best options available at any given moment.

When you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, try and narrow down exactly what you want. In addition to the graphics card, what sort of processing speed do you want? How much storage do you need? If you plan on doing some streaming or content creating, maybe RAM will be a priority for you. The money spent at this price point directly correlates to the power and speed you're going to be able to get out of the laptop.

The best gaming laptop deals of the week:

ASUS TUF gaming laptop $800 $649.99 at Best Buy

The best budget option around right now coming from Best Buy's eBay store. This laptop includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. View Deal

HP Pavilion gaming laptop $1,000 $699.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion has a built-in Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which means you can use that beautiful 16-inch display with 1080p resolution for some gaming. It also has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 32GB Optane Intel memory. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i $1,135 $729.99 at Lenovo

The IdeaPad 3i is one of Lenovo's newest gen laptops, and it comes with new gen tech. You get a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The 15.6-inch display on an IPS panel has 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is good for gamers. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 refurbished $1,330 $899.99 at eBay

One of the best deals on this page because not only are you getting a discount just for the laptop being refurbished, but there's also a promotion going on that takes an additional 12% off during checkout. The laptop comes from Acer's official eBay store, too, so you're covered. View Deal

Dell G15 gaming laptop $939 $749.99 at Dell

Dell's regular daily deals include some great discounts for gamers, like this G15 gaming laptop that has an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $799.99 at Amazon

Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i laptop $1,030 $749 at Walmart

You get a laptop with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card as well. View Deal

MSI Sword 144Hz laptop $950 $799.99 at Best Buy

The 15.6-inch display has 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great since it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 to help give you a great experience when gaming. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop $1,350 $849.99 at eBay

Sold through Acer's official refurbished eBay store. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

Gigabyte A5 K1 15.6-inch laptop $1,200 $899 at Amazon

This laptop starts with an excellent 15.6-inch screen with an IPS panel, 1080p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. That'll come in handy when gaming using the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It's also powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. View Deal

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop $1,119 $899 at Amazon

This configuration includes a lot of the latest tech, like a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and more. It has Windows 11 Home, a 1080p 15-inch display with an IPS panel, and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for gamers. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop $1,200 $899.99 at eBay

This deal comes directly through Lenovo's official eBay store. You get a laptop with a 16-inch display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card for gaming. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop $1,285 $973.74 at Lenovo

Use the code EXTRA5 to save an extra $51 or so on the already discounted price. The machine includes an AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The GPU is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 card, and it has a 16-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an IPS panel. View Deal

Dell G15RE gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

This machine includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It has a built-in webcam, a backlit keyboard, and a USB-C port in addition to other USB ports. View Deal

Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

The laptop has an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Plus it's down to a great price. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop $1,166 $999 at Amazon

The Legion 5 includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15.6-inch laptop $1,600 $1,099.99 at eBay

A great option from respected eBay seller, antonline. This laptop includes an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. The graphics are powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, and that's great because the 15.6-inch display includes a 240Hz refresh rate for gaming. View Deal

ASUS TUF Dash 15 laptop $1,300 $999.99 at Amazon

A great combination of Thunderbolt 4 ports, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and even the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an RTX 3060 graphics card for gaming. View Deal

ASUS ROG gaming laptop $1,450 $1,159.99 at Best Buy

A great bargain thanks to the 16-inch display with a 144hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro $1,810 $1,199.99 at eBay

A huge price drop from antonline on this very powerful machine. You get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for gaming. The 16-inch display includes a 165Hz refresh rate, too. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 $1,110 $1,011.99 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Pro, USB-C ports, and more. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop $1,500 $1,284 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus laptop $1,600 $1,299.99 at eBay

The keys for this laptop are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the 15.6-inch display with a 360Hz refresh rate, which will make every gaming experience a smooth one. It also has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and more. View Deal

Refurb Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop $1,800 $1,374.99 at eBay

This deal comes from the Razer store. Similar refurbs go for around $1,800 or more at other retailers. You get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid state drive, and a ridiculous 64GB RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,400 $1,299.99 at eBay

This deal comes through Best Buy's eBay store. The laptop includes a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for some gaming time. View Deal

New G15 gaming laptop $1,600 $1,399.99 at Dell

Grab this machine with an Intel Core i7 processor with up to 4.70GHz Turbo speeds, a 1TB SSD with NVMe tech, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, and more! View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 laptop $1,970 $1,399.99 at eBay

This is a powerful gaming laptop that also happens to be down to quite the low price thanks to authorized Lenovo dealer, antonline. You get a display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The GPU is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. View Deal