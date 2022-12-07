The best cheap gaming laptop deals in December 2022

These days building a PC or even outright buying a prebuilt is an expensive proposition, and that's a burden on your wallet that doesn't seem like it's going to lighten up anytime soon with the way the graphics card market is. You want to game, but you're also a reasonable person and that's okay. Look to cheap gaming laptops to solve your problems because you can get a whole lot of power, portability, and pixels without paying too much at all. The main focus of a gaming laptop is the graphics card, and while that does usually mean you're paying a bit more than a laptop with integrated graphics you're also getting a lot more out of it. Good gaming laptop deals can help offset that cost, too, if you know where to look.

Finding a gaming laptop is pretty easy because all the major retailers sell them. What we've put together for you here is a list of some of the best machines that also happen to be on sale or just going for a reasonable price to begin with. We keep an eye on all the big retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. Sometimes we'll find great deals from manufacturer websites, too, like Dell or Lenovo. There's a lot of white noise out there, so we sort through it to get the best options available at any given moment.

When you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, try and narrow down exactly what you want. In addition to the graphics card, what sort of processing speed do you want? How much storage do you need? If you plan on doing some streaming or content creating, maybe RAM will be a priority for you. The money spent at this price point directly correlates to the power and speed you're going to be able to get out of the laptop.

The best gaming laptop deals change every week!

Best gaming laptop deals under $800

HP Pavilion gaming laptop $1,000 $699.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion has a built-in Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which means you can use that beautiful 16-inch display with 1080p resolution for some gaming. It also has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 32GB Optane Intel memory. View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop $900 $649.99 at Best Buy

One of the least expensive laptops with a discrete graphics card you're going to find right now. You'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It even has a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution. View Deal

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop $899.99 $699.90 at Amazon

Given the price, it's really nice that you can secure the 17.3-inch screen with its 144Hz refresh rate. It also has an RTX 3050 GPU, an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 5 Pro laptop $1,200 $764.99 at eBay

A great value for a gaming laptop. This includes an AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which will help your games look awesome on the 16-inch IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $799 at Amazon

Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming. View Deal

Dell G15 gaming laptop $950 $799.99 at Dell

Great value given the savings. This machine comes loaded with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity. View Deal

Best gaming laptop deals under $1,200

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop $1,350 $829.99 at eBay

Sold through Acer's official refurbished eBay store. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

MSI Katana GF66 laptop $1,149.00 $849.99 at Amazon

This 15.6-inch notebook with a 144Hz refresh rate on the display includes an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Other specs include an Intel Core i7 CPU, a 512GB SSD with NVMe, 16GB RAM, and even USB-C ports. View Deal

Acer Swift X Creator laptop $1,100 $879.99 at Amazon

Nice savings on a powerful laptop. The notebook features an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. You'll also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution, and more. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Amazon

The Legion 5 includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 refurbished $1,330 $899.99 at eBay

One of the best deals on this page because not only are you getting a discount just for the laptop being refurbished, but there's also a promotion going on that takes an additional 12% off during checkout. The laptop comes from Acer's official eBay store, too, so you're covered. View Deal

MSI Sword 144Hz laptop $950 $799.99 at Best Buy

The 15.6-inch display has 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great since it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 to help give you a great experience when gaming. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. View Deal

HP Victus 15 gaming laptop $1,119 $899 at Amazon

This configuration includes a lot of the latest tech, like a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and more. It has Windows 11 Home, a 1080p 15-inch display with an IPS panel, and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for gamers. View Deal

Gigabyte A5 K1 15.6-inch laptop $1,200 $899 at Amazon

This laptop starts with an excellent 15.6-inch screen with an IPS panel, 1080p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. That'll come in handy when gaming using the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It's also powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop $1,285 $959.99 at Lenovo

Use the code EXTRA5 to save an extra $51 or so on the already discounted price. The machine includes an AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The GPU is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 card, and it has a 16-inch screen with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an IPS panel. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 $1,110 $959.99 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Pro, USB-C ports, and more. View Deal

Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

The laptop has an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Plus it's down to a great price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop $1,500 $1,017.89 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more. View Deal

ASUS ROG gaming laptop $1,450 $1,159.99 at Best Buy

A great bargain thanks to the 16-inch display with a 144hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop $1,650 $1,159.99 at Best Buy

A powerful gaming machine with its AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card. The 14-inch screen includes a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15.6-inch laptop $1,500 $1,149.99 at Best Buy

Get a powerful laptop with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. Also includes a 15.6-inch display with an IPS panel and 1080p resolution. View Deal

Best gaming laptop deals over $1,200

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro $1,810 $1,249.99 at eBay

A huge price drop from antonline on this very powerful machine. You get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for gaming. The 16-inch display includes a 165Hz refresh rate, too. View Deal

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop $1,600 $1,299.99 at Amazon

Here's a really cool laptop that has a removable RGB keyboard and can turn into a tablet. The specs include an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and more. It includes a 13.4-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop $1,650 $1,399.99 at Dell

Dell's regular daily deals include some great discounts for gamers, like this Alienware gaming laptop that has a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptop $1,700 $1,099.99 at eBay

A great laptop being sold through Best Buy's eBay storefront. The gaming machine includes an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, the Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display with 1440p resolution has an up to 165Hz refresh rate as well. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15.6-inch laptop $1,600 $1,099.99 at eBay

A great option from respected eBay seller, antonline. This laptop includes an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. The graphics are powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, and that's great because the 15.6-inch display includes a 240Hz refresh rate for gaming. View Deal

ASUS ROG Flow X13 ultra slim laptop $1,360 $1,189.99 at Amazon

This powerful convertible laptop includes a 13.4-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. View Deal

ASUS TUF Dash 15 laptop $1,300 $1,248.90 at Amazon

A great combination of Thunderbolt 4 ports, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and even the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an RTX 3060 graphics card for gaming. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus laptop $1,600 $1,149.99 at eBay

The keys for this laptop are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the 15.6-inch display with a 360Hz refresh rate, which will make every gaming experience a smooth one. It also has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and more. View Deal

Refurb Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop $1,800 $1,374.99 at eBay

This deal comes from the Razer store. Similar refurbs go for around $1,800 or more at other retailers. You get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid state drive, and a ridiculous 64GB RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card. View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16 laptop $1,970 $1,399 at eBay

This is a powerful gaming laptop that also happens to be down to quite the low price thanks to authorized Lenovo dealer, antonline. You get a display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The GPU is a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. View Deal

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg

There's a lot of power behind this option. It has an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, a massive 32GB RAM kit, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Make your games look good on the 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an IPS panel. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15" $2,000 $1,699.99 at Amazon

The display for this laptop is awesome with a ridiculous 300Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel and 15.6 inches of real estate. It also has an RTX 3080 that'll play games at maximum settings. It also includes an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and more. View Deal

G15 gaming laptop $2,000 $1,749.99 at Dell

This machine includes an Intel Core i9 processor with up to 5.00GHz speeds, a 1TB SSD with NVMe tech, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a fantastic Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. It also includes Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, and more! View Deal