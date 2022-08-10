ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best cheap gaming laptop deals in August 2022

By John Levite
Windows Central
 2 days ago

These days building a PC or even outright buying a prebuilt is an expensive proposition, and that's a burden on your wallet that doesn't seem like it's going to lighten up anytime soon with the way the graphics card market is. You want to game, but you're also a reasonable person and that's okay. Look to cheap gaming laptops to solve your problems because you can get a whole lot of power, portability, and pixels without paying too much at all. The main focus of a gaming laptop is the graphics card, and while that does usually mean you're paying a bit more than a laptop with integrated graphics you're also getting a lot more out of it. Good gaming laptop deals can help offset that cost, too, if you know where to look.

Finding a gaming laptop is pretty easy because all the major retailers sell them. What we've put together for you here is a list of some of the best machines that also happen to be on sale or just going for a reasonable price to begin with. We keep an eye on all the big retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. Sometimes we'll find great deals from manufacturer websites, too, like Dell or Lenovo. There's a lot of white noise out there, so we sort through it to get the best options available at any given moment.

When you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, try and narrow down exactly what you want. In addition to the graphics card, what sort of processing speed do you want? How much storage do you need? If you plan on doing some streaming or content creating, maybe RAM will be a priority for you. The money spent at this price point directly correlates to the power and speed you're going to be able to get out of the laptop.

The best gaming laptop deals of the week:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrK11_0g4GAce400

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop $881 $549 at eBay

The antonline eBay seller is a reputable one for laptops, and this is one of the best deals we can find for a machine that includes a discrete GPU (the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650). It also has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMfeS_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop $900 $539.99 at eBay

You can do a surprising amount of gaming on this laptop considering the price thanks to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and the 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU1Z9_0g4GAce400

MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop $900 $579.99 at eBay

Another great deal from antonline, an authorized MSI seller. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOveM_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop $800 $599 at Walmart

This machine includes an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also has a nice, large, 17.3-inch display for you to game on. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YirGx_0g4GAce400

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop $940 $639.99 at Best Buy

A great laptop for gaming on a budget. This machine includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJOUW_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5i laptop $1,030 $749 at Walmart

You get a laptop with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HKMB_0g4GAce400

Acer Nitro 5 refurbished $1,330 $791.99 at eBay

One of the best deals on this page because not only are you getting a discount just for the laptop being refurbished, but there's also a promotion going on that takes an additional 12% off during checkout. The laptop comes from Acer's official eBay store, too, so you're covered. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRnxh_0g4GAce400

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i $1,135 $799.99 at Lenovo

The IdeaPad 3i is one of Lenovo's newest gen laptops, and it comes with new gen tech. You get a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 256GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The 15.6-inch display on an IPS panel has 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is good for gamers. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJAWN_0g4GAce400

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $799.99 at Amazon

Get a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card for some serious gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzpk6_0g4GAce400

Dell G15 gaming laptop $1,370 $890.09 at Dell

Dell's regular daily deals include some great discounts for gamers, like this G15 gaming laptop that has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHwIK_0g4GAce400

Gigabyte G5 GD 15.6-inch laptop $900 $799 at Amazon

The second lowest price ever on this laptop. Comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Includes a 1080p IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Kag1_0g4GAce400

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE laptop $1,350 $849.99 at eBay

Sold through Acer's official refurbished eBay store. Includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCTfC_0g4GAce400

MSI Sword 144Hz laptop $950 $849.99 at Best Buy

The 15.6-inch display has 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great since it also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 to help give you a great experience when gaming. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEK2u_0g4GAce400

HP Pavilion gaming laptop $1,000 $849.99 at Best Buy

The HP Pavilion has a built-in Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, which means you can use that beautiful 16-inch display with 1080p resolution for some gaming. It also has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 32GB Optane Intel memory. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAS75_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop $1,166 $999 at Amazon

The Legion 5 includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2mSX_0g4GAce400

Dell G15RE gaming laptop $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

This machine includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. It has a built-in webcam, a backlit keyboard, and a USB-C port in addition to other USB ports. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXFZ6_0g4GAce400

Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop $1,500 $1,249.99 at eBay

This deal comes through Best Buy's eBay storefront. The laptop has a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. Plus it's down to a great price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GlTs_0g4GAce400

HP Victus gaming laptop $1,100 $999.99 at Best Buy

Game on a 15.6-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate with an IPS panel. The machine is powered by an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdhYj_0g4GAce400

Dell Inspiron 14 $1,110 $1,011.99 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce MX570 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Pro, USB-C ports, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naF5y_0g4GAce400

G15 Ryzen Edition laptop $1,470 $1,077.99 at Dell

Grab this machine with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, a 512GB SSD with NVMe tech, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also includes Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, and more! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqOUL_0g4GAce400

Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey laptop $1,500 $1,249 at Amazon

Powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this machine includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, a multifunctional keyboard, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ce5Dx_0g4GAce400

Gigabyte Aorus laptop $1,600 $1,329.99 at eBay

The keys for this laptop are the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and the 15.6-inch display with a 360Hz refresh rate, which will make every gaming experience a smooth one. It also has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADV4K_0g4GAce400

Refurb Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop $1,800 $1,374.99 at eBay

This deal comes from the Razer store. Similar refurbs go for around $1,800 or more at other retailers. You get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB solid state drive, and a ridiculous 64GB RAM. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xiBQ_0g4GAce400

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop $1,500 $1,389.99 at Best Buy

This is a powerful laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card keeps you playing your favorite games, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vh4aW_0g4GAce400

Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,400 $1,099.99 at eBay

This deal comes through Best Buy's eBay store. The laptop includes a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for some gaming time. View Deal

