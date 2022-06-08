ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Proven expert who called last 2 winners shares picks

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Derby winner Rich Strike might not be an 80-1 long shot in the 2022 Belmont Stakes like he was at Churchill Downs, but he is still not favored to win Saturday's race, which is the final leg of the Triple Crown. He is listed at 7-2 in the latest 2022...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, best bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will mark the return to competition of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who bypassed the Preakness. His connections wanted to keep him on a schedule of racing every five to six weeks, but after his massive upset in the Derby as an 80-1 underdog, Rich Strike won't be nearly as big of a long shot in Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2022. In fact, he's the third-largest favorite in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 7-2. Rich Strike trails Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People (2-1) and Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal (5-2) in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field. Long shots include Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider, who are both 20-1. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022: TV coverage, date and time, odds, how to watch

The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday with no chance of a Triple Crown happening, yet there are still some interesting storylines to follow. Early Voting, the Preakness Stakes champion, will not be running. Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike skipped Preakness but is back on the race track to compete in The Test of Champions. No horse has won both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont in the same year since Thunder Gulch did so in 1995.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022 odds: Best bets, long shots, lines and positions

The field for the 154th Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown, is scheduled to break from the gate at 6:44 p.m. ET on Saturday at beautiful Belmont Park. All eyes will be on Rich Strike. While not the morning-line favorite, the upset winner of the Kentucky Derby that was held out of the Preakness to await the Test of the Champion will be the big storyline. Only Mo Donegal and Barber Road, fifth and sixth respectively, are returning from the Run for the Roses.
SPORTS
GOBankingRates

How Much Do Racehorses Cost?

Let's get this out of the way now: You can't horse around if you want to be a Thoroughbred owner. In all seriousness, there's a reason that horse racing is called the sport of kings: It's an expensive...
ANIMALS
Adrian Holman

Belmont Stakes lineup for Saturday

The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11th at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. The final jewel of the Triple Crown is the oldest of the three races. The Belmont Stakes is the also the longest race of the Triple Crown with the race being one and a half miles.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont

After so many things went right for Rich Strike to win the Kentucky Derby, he’ll likely need even more good fortune at the Belmont Stakes with so much stacked against him. Rich Strike won’t go off at odds of more than 80-1 this time, but even after bypassing the Preakness to run in the final leg of the Triple Crown, he’s not expected to be the horse to beat in the field of eight. That distinction belongs to 2-1 morning line favorite We the People, a newcomer to the Triple Crown trail who could set the pace in the 1 1/2-mile race and thrive if it rains in New York on Saturday.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, lineup, predictions: Horse racing expert who called Triple Crown races reveals picks

Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike makes his long awaited return to the races when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. After he shocked the world and became the second biggest long shot to win the Derby, at 80-1, the connections of Rich Strike made the nearly unprecedented decision to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, and train up to the Belmont. Rich Strike is third in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 7-2. Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People is the 2-1 morning-line favorite while Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is getting 5-2 odds in the eight-horse Belmont Stakes 2022 field. Post time for the Belmont Stakes 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.
ELMONT, NY

