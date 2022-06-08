2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Proven expert who called last 2 winners shares picks

Long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike makes his long awaited return to the races when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. After he shocked the world and became the second biggest long shot to win the Derby, at 80-1, the connections of Rich Strike made the nearly unprecedented decision to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, and train up to the Belmont. Rich Strike is third in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 7-2. Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People is the 2-1 morning-line favorite while Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal is getting 5-2 odds in the eight-horse Belmont Stakes 2022 field. Post time for the Belmont Stakes 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO