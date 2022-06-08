The Pennington County Fair is for newbies and old hands

Related
KNOX News Radio
LISTEN Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
Work crews were putting the final touches on the new LISTEN Center building right up until Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility at 2100 South Washington Street in Grand Forks. LISTEN is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide services for people with intellectual disabilities to help them...
AG Week
Fifth-generation North Dakota farmer reflects on dreams of being a pastor while seeding potatoes in June
CRYSTAL, N.D. — Located a half an hour south of the Canadian border and half an hour to the west of Minnesota, near Crystal, North Dakota, Thomas Shephard grew up with dreams of not farming, but is now in his seventh-year farming at Shephard Farms, returning in 2015. “For...
kvrr.com
Ribfest vendors say Fargo is one of the best places to serve BBQ
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The 26th Annual Happy Harry’s RibFest continues to attract a stable of vendors all over the country and even Australia to answer the BBQ cravings of people in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Vendors say the community and hospitality of Fargo keeps them coming back year after year.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS REPORTS THAT N. WASHINGTON STREET WILL BE NARROWED TO ONE LANE ON JUNE 14 FOR A RAILROAD BRIDGE INSPECTION
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) reported that N. Washington St. will be down to one lane in each direction on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, north of Demers Ave. to allow the North Dakota Department of Transportation to begin a routine inspection on the railroad bridge over Washington Street.
ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – How Far From BisMan???
I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
kvrr.com
Man arrested after swimming across Red River in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Cass Lake, Minnesota man is charged for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting arrested after swimming across the Red River early Thursday morning. Around 3:30 an East Grand Forks officer saw a pickup speeding, driving erratically and not pulling...
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER
On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
valleynewslive.com
Meal train created for family of man who drowned in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You can donate food as well as money for food. A meal train is being organized for the family of Jette Frandson, who drowned on June, 8th in Detroit Lakes. You can donate here.
KNOX News Radio
Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson
Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
Long Island Medium To Connect With The Dead Live In ND
Admit it, you're curious what dead people are up to these days. Legions of Theresa Caputo fans will soon perhaps have that opportunity!. The star of TLC's Long Island Medium is scheduled to appear Thursday, September 22nd at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Tickets start at $47.75 and certainly don't guarantee you a reading. Theresa was actually in Grand Forks just three years ago. She was also last scheduled to appear in 2018 in Bismarck.
valleynewslive.com
Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Shock, fear, I’ve never seen anything like that on our premises,” said Taylor Snelling, co-owner of Mezzaluna. A video started circulating on social media, showing what appears to be cockroaches on the walls of Mezzaluna. “I was like this is not...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash with semi in Barnes County
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Finley man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a semi near Pillsbury, which is about 30 minutes north of Valley City. The crash happened on Highway 26 just before 8 p.m. Friday. The motorcycle and the semi were both traveling on...
wdayradionow.com
Shannon Roers Jones disappointed over Fargo townhome "spectacle" but ready for project to move forward
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayoral candidate Shannon Roers Jones is talking about a townhome project involving her family business which has recently made headlines. "Overall, the feeling is disappointment that it has had to turn into this sort of spectacle that it has. Yes, while Roers acknowledges and has from the beginning that we missed this deadline, Roers has been in constant communication with the city on how to resolve the issue," said Roers Jones.
KNOX News Radio
Construction to close GFK commercial air traffic later this summer
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced grants to 18 North Dakota airports totaling over $16.2 million dollars. The Grand Forks Airport will pick up the largest chunk of change at $6.75 million. The grant is funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The intent to fund the project was first announced by the Secretary of Transportation in September of that year.
lakesarearadio.net
Fergus Falls Man Victim of Drowning on Big Detroit Lake
Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a dive team recovered the body several hours later. Glander says the victim was with three others on the pontoon when he jumped into the water and began to struggle. The call came in at about 5:40 p.m. Wed. Glander says there was a...
Devastated Community, North Dakota Jobs Move To Minnesota
Pembina, North Dakota (population 480), is braced to lose nearly 200 jobs in 2022. Having faced off with Mother Nature's flooding in the spring of 2022- Pembina, Pembina County, and surrounding communities will face another catastrophe this year. After a nearly two-year-long study, a major employer has decided to pull out.
valleynewslive.com
People making extra cash may have another tax form to fill out
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small business owners or people working a side hustle have a couple more hoops to jump through starting this year. “I think it’s a huge burden to put on your average person who just wants to clean out their house and to pass things along to someone else to enjoy and to put all that burden of reporting onto them,” said Kim Danielson, a Fargo resident.
trfradio.com
Thefts Reported from Rural Pennington County
A number of thefts have been reported to law enforcement in Thief River Falls from rural addresses. Two of the thefts were reported yesterday from the 17-thousand block of Center Street. According to the police report, an EZ GO golf cart was stolen from a residence in a call reported just after 2pm. A purse, and cash were taken from a vehicle in a call reported just after 10pm Thursday, less than a half mile from the previous call.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after running from police, swimming across Red River
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is under arrest following a wild chase in East Grand Forks and Grand Forks that ended in the Red River. East Grand Forks Police say around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 police tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.
lakesarearadio.net
Officers Respond to ‘Boat Rage’ Incident on Toad Lake
TOAD LAKE (KDLM) – Officers were called to Toad Lake on Tuesday for a ‘boat rage’ incident. Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a person spraying for aquatic invasive vegetation with the Minnesota DNR was approached by a male boater. The man used aggressive language to try to force the man working to leave.
