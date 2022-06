I was catching up with a friend of mine and she mentioned that over Memorial Day Weekend, she visited her grandparents at their cemetery site. While she was there, she started chatting with a woman visiting her husband who passed away not long after he returned from Afghanistan. As they were chatting, the woman placed a quarter on his headstone. And that is where this article is coming from, because now I know why we see pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters on headstones.

