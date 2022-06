We are huge animal lovers here at BuzzNick and we see a lot of crazy things people do for their pets. We can’t blame anyone for going above and beyond for their furry friends. We’ve seen someone transform their entire house to be a playground for their cat and people who have created one of a kind prosthetics for their dogs to get around easier. Well this one is a new one and it is hilarious! This couple purchases 100 rolls of toilet paper and spends what seems like an eternity completely covering this room from head to toe in toilet paper for their cat. They let the cat loose and you can actually pinpoint the second the cats mind is blown. It is incredibly adorable and the cat can’t hold it in. I’ve never seen a cat love something so much.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO