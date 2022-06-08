Potlatch man accused of rape, sharing explicit videos

Latah County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 44-year-old Potlatch man Monday for suspicion of rape, sharing sexually exploitative material of a child and multiple counts of video voyeurism.

According to court documents, Micah Demoss is accused of raping a 17-year-old female in November, recording the encounter on video and distributing it.

Demoss also faces eight counts of video voyeurism for allegedly sharing explicit photos and videos of an adult woman without her consent in 2019, 2020 and 2022.