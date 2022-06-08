ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant issued for Northfield man accused of crashing vehicle on drugs

By Carson Hughes
 3 days ago

A Northfield man accused of crashing into another driver while high on drugs had a warrant filed for his arrest after failing to show up to court.

Noah Solomon Moyer, 21, was charged with a felony fifth degree controlled substance crime, gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation, misdemeanor fourth degree driving while impaired and petty misdemeanors for disobeying a stop sign and possessing drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper responded to a June 2, 2021 call reporting a personal injury crash at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 60 in the city of Waterville.

The trooper observed two cars at the scene: Moyer's 2001 Jeep Wrangler, which appeared to be traveling southbound on Highway 13, and the other party, which appeared to be traveling westbound on Highway 60. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

According to the other party, Moyer blew through the stop sign, though Moyer accused the other person of T-boning his car.

Law enforcement reportedly observed a marijuana pipe and grinder, vape cartridges and pens, prescription bottles, and Adderall and amphetamine pills in plain view inside Moyer's vehicle.

Moyer appeared to not know where he was, and when informed he was in Waterville, asked if he was in Rice County, according to law enforcement. He apparently did not know which highway he was driving on either.

A blood toxicology report on Moyer showed he was under the influence of various controlled substances including amphetamines, clonazepam, and flualprazolam.

He was scheduled for a first appearance before the court on May 10, 2022, but failed to appear.

